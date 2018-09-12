Bears vs. Seahawks Week 2: How to watch, listen and stream

After a stunning loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Bears will get their first shot of redemption on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks in a second-straight prime time game.

The national spotlight will be on Matt Nagy and Mitchell Trubisky once again. Here's how you can tune in.

Game Information

Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Chicago Bears (1-0)

7:15 p.m. CT, Monday, September 17

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Television

Monday Night Football on ESPN

Announcers: Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten and Booger McFarland

Stream

Watch ESPN

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Seahawks feed: XM 226

Bears feed: XM 225



Coverage on NBC Sports Chicago

"The Warm Up" - 15 minutes prior to every Bears game this season, host Laurence Holmes, along with analysts Lance Briggs, Alex Brown, Matt Forte, will hold a special Facebook Live segment on NBC Sports Chicago's official Facebook page - offering a game day preview featuring their expert commentary and predictions, plus - Bears fans will have also an opportunity to have their questions answered by submitting their game day inquiries via the "comments" section on the live stream.

"3rd Quarter Sidecast" - At the start of the third quarter of every Bears game this season, fans will also be able to interact with the Football Aftershow crew via Facebook Live (Facebook.com/NBCSChicago) as they watch and react to the first few series of the second half. In addition, the "3rd Quarter Sidecast" will also feature more fan interaction as fans can post their thoughts and ask their questions to Briggs, Brown, and Forte.