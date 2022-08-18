Bears vs. Seahawks: How to watch, listen and stream the preseason matchup

The Chicago Bears will face off against the Seattle Seahawks in their second preseason game on Thursday night.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that his starters will play around 6-10 snaps — or two series — given the short turnaround after Saturday’s preseason’s opener.

Still, there’s plenty to watch as players on the roster bubble look to make a push for a roster spot, as well as competitions at numerous positions.

Here’s how you can tune into the preseason matchup on Thursday:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks

Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

Location: Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

Television

ESPN

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 88

Seahawks feed: XM 225

Betting Odds (via Tipico)

Spread : Seahawks (-3.5)

Money line : Bears (+145), Seahawks (-180)

Over/Under: 39.5

NFL Wire Site

Seahawks Wire

Preseason Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (CT) TV 1 Aug. 13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 12:00 p.m. NFL Network 2 Aug. 18 at Seattle Seahawks 7:00 p.m. ESPN 3 Aug. 27 at Cleveland Browns 6:00 p.m. FOX32

