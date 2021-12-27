Bears vs. Seahawks: Everything we know about Chicago’s Week 16 win

The Chicago Bears mounted a last-minute comeback against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, where Nick Foles connected with Jimmy Graham for a touchdown and then completed a two-point conversion attempt to Damiere Byrd in a 25-24 victory to improve to 5-10 on the season.

With the Bears being a seven-point underdog to the Seahawks, they got the upset win on the road in Foles’ first start this season.

Even though the season has been over for a long time, this win has excited Bears fans. Regardless of how the season finishes, Chicago doesn’t have a first-round pick in 2022. Why not win as many games as possible to give the Giants a lower draft pick?

Here’s a look at everything we know about Chicago’s Week 16 win:

Final Score: Bears 25, Seahawks 24

Keys to the Game

Poor weather: The Bears and Seahawks played in the snow on Sunday, which made for an interesting game. Even with the poor weather, Russell Wilson and Nick Foles didn’t seem to be overly phased by the snow. Both teams tried to establish the running game, but neither team gave up on trying to throw the ball. Wilson and Foles both had passing touchdowns on Sunday.

Nick Foles’ 2021 debut: Foles came out and didn’t look terrible. He kept the Bears in the game and looked better than expected. Foles helped lead Chicago on a comeback with a game-winning drive on Sunday, with two clutch throws on the final drive. With the way he played against the Seahawks, this begs the question, why sign Andy Dalton in free agency when they could have just started him? That could be an overreaction, but that is all we have to go off of this season.

Decision making: Just like last week, the Bears went for it on fourth down multiple times. On Sunday, Chicago had more success than they did last week against the Vikings when going for it on fourth down. Their biggest decision of the game was the two-point conversion attempt that won the game. Foles threw a clutch pass to Damiere Byrd, who made a fantastic grab, to beat the Seahawks.

It was over when…

This was over when Foles threw the game-winning two-point conversion to Byrd. That play was set up by Foles’ passing touchdown to Jimmy Graham in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

With the season over, why not take a chance to win the game instead of playing for overtime? Of course, if the Bears didn’t get it, we would add that to another reason why Matt Nagy needs to be fired. Still, his fate has to be sealed. This win shouldn’t change that.

For Foles, in his first start this season, he took the Bears down the field to win their fifth game of the season. He gets his 11th career comeback and 13th career game-winning drive with this victory.

3 Stars of the Game

***Damiere Byrd/Jimmy Graham: Both Byrd and Graham caught clutch passes from Foles to win the game. Graham scored the touchdown to get the Bears to within one. Byrd then scored the game-winning two-point conversion. Both players were quiet on Sunday but showed up when it mattered the most, pushing Chicago over Seattle by one point.

**David Montgomery: David Montgomery was leaned on for 21 carries, where he rushed for 45 yards, scoring one touchdown. In total, Montgomery had 106 yards from scrimmage. He led the team in both receiving (61) and rushing yards (45).

*Nick Foles: Foles played better than expected but showed why he has been a backup in Chicago for most of his time here. Foles completed 24 of his 35 passes for 250 yards and a score. He threw a touchdown to Graham and threw the game-winning two-point conversion to Byrd. Maybe next week Foles should get the start against the Giants… He’s not better than Justin Fields, but why risk injuring him more than he is when there’s nothing to gain?

What’s Next

The Bears will play their final home game of the season next week against the Giants. Over the last two seasons, Chicago is 2-0 against New York.

The Giants are the reason why the Bears have Justin Fields, after trading to acquire the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. New York has Chicago’s first round pick, so in their eyes, it’s a win -win.

