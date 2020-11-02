Bears vs. Saints game recap: Everything we know

For six weeks, the Chicago Bears appeared to be in firm control of their 2020 destiny. They posted a 5-1 record, which included some ugly wins, but they positioned themselves well for a more difficult stretch.

Things have since fallen apart following that Week 6 win against the Carolina Panthers, where the Bears have dropped two straight losses en route to a 5-3 record that currently has them on the outside-looking-in with the playoff race.

Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints was a winnable one that got away from the Bears. After leading 13-3 in the final minute of the first half, the Saints scored 20 unanswered points to build a substantial lead.

The Bears battled back to force overtime, but they couldn’t get it done when they needed to in order to secure the win, losing 26-23 and dropping to 5-3.