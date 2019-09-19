Bears vs. Redskins: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

Chicago is coming off a Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos that may have been one of the most exciting finishes to a Bears game in recent history. Eddy Pineiro's game-winning 53-yard kick with time expiring launched him into superstar status -- for this week, at least -- and helped Chicago avoid the dreaded 0-2 start.

They'll travel to Washington to face the Redskins at FedEx Field Monday night in what fans are hoping will be the offense's breakout game. Mitch Trubisky hasn't exactly aced Matt Nagy's 202-level course early in the season and with another national audience ready to pick apart his every throw, he'll need a statement game to halt his freefall toward (gulp) bust status.

The Redskins defense may just be the perfect remedy for Trubisky's ills. They're ranked 30th in yards per game and are giving up 287 passing yards per contest, which ranks eighth-worst in the NFL.

Here's how you can tune in to the game:

Game Information

Chicago Bears (1-1) vs. Washington Redskins (0-2)

Date: Monday, Sept. 23

Time: 7:15 p.m. CST

Location: FedExField | Landover, Maryland

TV: ESPN







NBC Sports Chicago Coverage

Football Aftershow at the conclusion of the game



Announcers

Joe Tessitore (play-by-play)

Booger McFarland (color)

Lisa Salters (sideline)



Stream











Stream on NFL Game Pass

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago) and 105.9 FM

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 225

Redskins feed: XM 226

National feed: XM 88

