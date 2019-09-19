Bears vs. Redskins: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
Chicago is coming off a Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos that may have been one of the most exciting finishes to a Bears game in recent history. Eddy Pineiro's game-winning 53-yard kick with time expiring launched him into superstar status -- for this week, at least -- and helped Chicago avoid the dreaded 0-2 start.
They'll travel to Washington to face the Redskins at FedEx Field Monday night in what fans are hoping will be the offense's breakout game. Mitch Trubisky hasn't exactly aced Matt Nagy's 202-level course early in the season and with another national audience ready to pick apart his every throw, he'll need a statement game to halt his freefall toward (gulp) bust status.
The Redskins defense may just be the perfect remedy for Trubisky's ills. They're ranked 30th in yards per game and are giving up 287 passing yards per contest, which ranks eighth-worst in the NFL.
Here's how you can tune in to the game:
Game Information
Chicago Bears (1-1) vs. Washington Redskins (0-2)
Date: Monday, Sept. 23
Time: 7:15 p.m. CST
Location: FedExField | Landover, Maryland
TV: ESPN
NBC Sports Chicago Coverage
Football Aftershow at the conclusion of the game
Announcers
Joe Tessitore (play-by-play)
Booger McFarland (color)
Lisa Salters (sideline)
Stream
Radio
WBBM 780 (Chicago) and 105.9 FM
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: XM 225
Redskins feed: XM 226
National feed: XM 88
