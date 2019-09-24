Bears vs. Redskins: Taylor Gabriel exits game with concussion

The Chicago Bears offense got off to a blazing start in the first half of Week 3's Monday night game against the Redskins thanks in large part to the three-touchdown performance of WR Taylor Gabriel, but the passing game will be a bit more challenging for Mitch Trubisky in the fourth quarter.

Gabriel has been ruled out of the game with a concussion.

#Bears rule Taylor Gabriel out with a concussion. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) September 24, 2019

Gabriel's night ends with six catches for 75 yards and those three scores. He'll enter the NFL's concussion protocol and his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings will be updated throughout the week.

