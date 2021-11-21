Bears vs. Ravens recap: Everything we know about Chicago’s Week 11 loss

After starting 3-2, the Chicago Bears have lost five straight games. On Sunday, they lost a close one at home, giving up a game-winning touchdown in the final 30 seconds to the Baltimore Ravens.

This is back-to-back games where the Bears have lost a game after scoring a go-ahead score with under two minutes left. The defense broke themselves in this game, with a costly pass interference that set up the Ravens game-winning rushing touchdown.

We’re recapping the game here:

Final Score: Ravens 16, Bears 13

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the Game

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Key Injuries: For the Bears, they missed four key players on Sunday. On offense, receiver Allen Robinson was out. During the game, they lost quarterback Justin Fields due to a rib injury in the third quarter. On defense, the Bears were missing Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, and Eddie Jackson. For the Ravens, there was no Lamar Jackson. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley made an impressive first career start.

Bad offense or good defense? Both the Bears and the Ravens struggle to put points on the board until late in the fourth quarter. Chicago had zero points at halftime, scoring all of their 13 points on two touchdowns in the second half. The Ravens offense struggled to put the ball in the end zone. They went over 59 minutes without scoring a touchdown, until their final offensive play, where they had a game-winning rushing touchdown.

Poor coaching: Not only did the Bears struggle on offense, but they lacked coaching, as has been the case all year. Matt Nagy continues to get out-coached by every team he faces. Clock management is poor, which causes wasted timeouts. The biggest play of the game that showed a lack of coaching was in the second quarter, when the Bears tried to sub-out on defense, inside the last two minutes, against a hurry-up Ravens’ offense.

It was over when...

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Though we all thought quarterback Andy Dalton’s touchdown to receiver Marquise Goodwin would have been the play to end the game, it wasn’t. It was over when cornerback Kindle Vildor was called for a 21-yard pass interference penalty. That gave the Ravens the ball at the Bears’ 30-yard line.

Story continues

That play set up quarterback Tyler Huntley’s 29-yard pass to receiver Sammy Watkins, which got the Ravens within three yards of scoring. Running back Devonta Freeman ran the ball in from the 3-yard line to win the football game.

Vildor’s pass interference call might have been questionable, but it was the play that broke the Bears’ back on defense.

3 Stars of the Game

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

***Roquan Smith: Roquan Smith quietly had another amazing game on defense on Sunday. Smith had 17 total tackles, including two for a loss, being a force on defense for the Bears. With Danny Trevathan being out for the rest of the season, Chicago will lean on Smith more as their top inside linebacker.

**Andy Dalton: Andy Dalton surprised many, coming off the bench and throwing two touchdowns in relief for an injured Justin Fields. He gave the Bears offense a spark, but it still sadly wasn’t enough to give them a victory. Dalton went 11-for-23 with 201 yards and those two touchdowns.

*Robert Quinn: Robert Quinn was a monster on defense, with 3.5 sacks and five total tackles. Quinn got to Tyler Huntley early and often. He even forced a fumble, which ended up being recovered by the Ravens. Quinn had one of his best games as a Bear, but it’ll go unnoticed as the team couldn’t hold on to win. Still, he played fantastic, and this defense needs that without Khalil Mack.

What's next

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Next week, the Bears travel to Detroit to play the Lions on Thanksgiving Day for the third time in four years.

Chicago is 19-15-2 on Thanksgiving. In their last three Thanksgiving games, the Bears upset the Packers on the road and beat the Lions twice in Detroit.

1

1