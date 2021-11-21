Bears vs. Ravens: 5 takeaways at halftime

It’s been an ugly first half of football for the Chicago Bears, who trail the Baltimore Ravens 6-0 at halftime. Although, to be fair, it could be much worse.

Linebacker Roquan Smith and edge rusher Robert Quinn have come to play for the Bears defense, while Chicago’s offense failed to make any sort of progress from an impressive fourth quarter against the Steelers in Week 9.

But this game is far from over. The Bears receive the kickoff to open the second half, and a touchdown would give them the lead. But the offense is going to need to clean things up if that’s the case.

Here’s what we learned from the first half of Bears-Ravens:

Roquan Smith continues to make case for All-Pro

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears defense has allowed six points in the first half against a Lamar Jackson-less Ravens offense, which is keeping them in the game given Chicago’s continued offensive struggles. A big reason for their success is the play of linebacker Roquan Smith, who has been dominant in the first half. Smith has 12 tackles, including two for a loss — in the first half. Smith continues to make the case for First-Team All Pro and Pro Bowl as he remains one of the best linebackers in the NFL.

Robert Quinn off to impressive start

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Bears are without their top edge rusher in Khalil Mack, who was placed on injured reserve as he’s having season-ending foot surgery. But in his absence, it’s been teammate Robert Quinn who has stepped up in a big way in the first half. Quinn had two sacks of Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in the first quarter.

Bears pass rush off to strong start

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Chicago entered the game with 25 sacks, which was tied for the eighth most in the NFL. In the first half, the Bears have three sacks of Huntley, including two by Quinn, which is a strong start for this pass rush. They haven’t been perfect, as Huntley did pick up a first down with his legs. But three sacks in the first half is a strong start for a pass rush without Mack.

Justin Fields needs to secure the ball better

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

While Justin Fields has made some impressive throws in the first half against the Ravens, he did commit a costly fumble that led to a Ravens field goal. Fields has nine fumbles this season — three lost — which is the most in the NFL. While Fields has all of the makings to be a star quarterback, he needs to get better at protecting the football and eliminating those kind of mistakes.

Run game remains Bears' best option on offense

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The Bears offense reverted back to its typical struggles this season, but it’s once again the run game that is the only thing they can execute consistently. Chicago is 0-3 on third down, and Fields has completed just 33 percent of his passes. The Bears have 126 total yards in the first half with 69 of those coming on the ground. David Montgomery has eight carries for 36 yards and Fields has three carries for 17 yards.

