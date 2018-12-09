Bears vs. Rams Live Blog: Score, highlights, analysis from NFL Week 14 game originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Welcome back, gang.

Here's a game that needs very little introduction. 11-1 Rams, 8-4 Bears, Sunday Night at Soldier, Offense Vs. Defense, etc. Buckle up, strap in, follow whatever euphemism you enjoy the most.

As always, J.J. Stankevitz will be your eyes and ears from Soldier; give him a follow. Lorin Cox's tweets are also worth your time.

4th Quarter

1033- And we'll leave you with this. It's been real, gang:

First time in Sean McVay's 29 games as Rams head coach his team didn't score a touchdown. — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) December 10, 2018

1024 -

Next level time wasting here. Bears intentionally have 84 take a false start penalty so the game clock will burn another 25 seconds before the punt. pic.twitter.com/bmD35hBOoJ — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 10, 2018

1017- Everything's coming up Bears now. On 4th and 4, Akiem Hicks gets to Goff for a sack. Bears take over on downs at the Rams' 25. A TD here probably ices it for Chicago.

1002- Doink! Zuerline boinks it off the uprights and the Rams come up empty.

953- Todd Gurley has 20 yards rushing. That's all.

3rd Quarter

940 - This game is SLOPPY. Trubisky throws his 3rd INT of the night and Kyle Fuller immediately bails him out. Everyone gets an interception!

922 - TOUCHDOWN BEARS. BIG GUY TD. 9 plays, 81 yards, 4:16. Capped off by Trubisky 2 yard touchdown to ... Bradley Sowell? BEARS 15, RAMS 6.

922- 912- SAFETY! Eddie Goldman gets to Goff in the Rams' endzone and it's two points to start the half. BEARS 8, RAMS 6. 2nd Quarter 856 - as the first half ends, some stats to lose sleep over: 850 - 840 - well this is not the best news in the world: 835 - Rams stall out at the 30, but kick a 50 yard field goal to tie it up. Lots of play between the 20's tonight. BEARS 6, RAMS 6. 825 - Rams run a fake punt on 4th and 8 and convert. Not ideal! 815 - Cody Parkey nails a 31-yard field goal. Not exactly what you want when you get the ball in the redzone to start a drive, but a lead is a lead. BEARS 6, RAMS 3. 811- Roquan Smith! The rookie LB intercepts Goff in the Bears' red zone and all of a sudden Chicago's in business. 1st Quarter 745 - FIELD GOAL BEARS. Parkey hits it from 39 and it's all tied up. BEARS 3, RAMS 3. 733 - Khalil Mack breaks up the play on 3rd down and the Rams settle for 3. Not a bad defensive stand for Chicago. RAMS 3, BEARS 0. 730 - Trubisky's back! A few nice runs and then an overthrow that turned into a Marcus Peter INT. All is right in the world again. 725 - The Bears will recieve the ball to start the game and Anthony Miller takes it out to the 20. Trubisky runs for 9 and we're off! Pregame Inactives are out! Check 'em out right here.

Bears outrushing the Rams 145-6 — Joe Ostrowski (@JoeO670) December 10, 2018

Your scorching halftime passing stats



Trubisky

9/20 passing

59 yards

0 TD

2 INT

12.5 rating



J.Goff

11/22 passing

80 yards

0 TD

2 INT

21.0 rating



Hekker (THE REAL MVP)

1/1 passing

7 yards

0 TD

0 INT

95.8 rating









































— Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) December 10, 2018

Hit stick on the side judge pic.twitter.com/tbKF5blLMR — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) December 10, 2018

Bryce Callahan just went to the locker room. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) December 10, 2018

That previous Roquan Smith INT was his first since September of 2014, which was his senior year of high school. He didn't have any in his career at Georgia. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) December 10, 2018

The #Bears mind-numbing mistakes continue to haunt them in advantageous situations. — Erik Lambert (@ErikLambert1) December 10, 2018