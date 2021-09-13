Bears vs. Rams highlights Week 1
Watch all of the highlights from the game between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL regular season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Jordan Love era is underway. Love, the Packers’ 2020 first-round draft pick and heir apparent to franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, saw his first regular-season game action in the fourth quarter today as Rodgers was pulled during a disastrous game against the Saints. Rodgers had completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards, with no [more]
Andy Behrens offers up three potential steals after early Week 1 action.
By sending this tweet, it's plausible to assume Skip Bayless didn't watch the game.
New England seemed on the verge of mounting a game-winning drive. But the Patriots faltered.
Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick reportedly suffers hip subluxation in loss to Chargers.
Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Browns and Chiefs
Burrow called his shot at the line and won the game for his team.
Jags' debacle against Texans should show coach Urban Meyer he can’t operate as he did in college. Nothing he's done so far has shown he realizes that.
Week 1 of the NFL schedule is almost in the books. Here are some of the top playmakers and biggest losers from this Sunday's games.
Let's hope Jerry Jeudy is OK!
The New England Patriots dropped their first game of the Mac Jones era, 17-16, to the Miami Dolphins. But how did Jones himself look in the game, compared with Tom Brady's debut in 2001?
Nothing seemed to go well for the Packers, who were handed the franchise's worst Week 1 loss since a 40-0 defeat against the Lions in 1970.
An update on the injury status of Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy.
When the 49ers traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 in March, they did it with various objectives. One did not come to fruition. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the 49ers made the move in order to ensure they would get Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, if the 49ers ultimately decided to take him. [more]
The 49ers had a couple of players go down with knee injuries in their 41-33 win over the Lions and the outlook for one is much worse than the other. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the team fears cornerback Jason Verrett tore his ACL. Further tests will be done to [more]
Brutal day for the Lions cornerback.
Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. was ejected from Sunday's opener in the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs for shoving a coach.
Yes it was a feel-good loss, but it was still a loss. A look at what went wrong against the Bucs and the continued Collins fallout. | From @StarConscience
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the Saints “absolutely embarrassed” Green Bay. That’s not the kind of assessment anyone wants to land on in Week 1, coming out of a noisy offseason.
The Texans want a lot for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Texans reportedly could have had a lot for Watson. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that, before the draft, the Texans could have had three first-round picks and three third-round picks for Watson. The Texans declined. Glazer adds that four teams were interested in Watson, [more]