Bears vs. Rams game recap: Everything we know about Chicago’s Week 1 loss

The Chicago Bears dropped their season opener to the Los Angeles Rams, suffering a brutal 34-14 loss on Sunday Night Football, where Chicago’s offense managed to outperform their once-vaunted defense.

While many anticipated the Bears not being able to upset the heavily-favored Rams, there were plenty of questions that Chicago is left to answer heading into next Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, including concerns on defense.

But the big story from the game was the debut of rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who appeared in five plays throughout the course of the game. While he didn’t get a bulk of snaps, it certainly felt like a start. Given Andy Dalton had a decent outing, you have to wonder if the losses keep building just how long Matt Nagy will be able to keep Fields on the bench.

Final score: Rams 34, Bears 14

Keys to the game

Justin Fields' debut: While it wasn't the debut many were hoping for -- in a starting capacity, that is -- the Bears' hopeful franchise savior made his NFL debut against the Rams, where he appeared in roughly five plays throughout the night. On his first NFL play, Fields completed a 9-yard pass to wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to set the Bears up for third-and-one inside the 10-yard line. While there were other more puzzling uses of Fields in the game -- including a shovel pass -- Fields' highlight came on a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. It wasn't nearly enough for Bears fans, who were clamoring for more Fields. While Andy Dalton didn't play poorly, he's not the guy to take this offense to where it needs to go. The offense runs through David Montgomery: The Bears offense actually showed signs of progress against the league's best defense from a season ago. While they only scored 14 points, they found their identity in a balanced attack led behind running back David Montgomery, who was easily Chicago's best player. Montgomery recorded his first 100-yard game of the season, recording 108 rushing yards on 16 carries -- including a 41-yard run on the first series -- and a touchdown. It's clear that for the Bears offense to find success, they need to continue to run the offense through Montgomery and find ways to open up their downfield passing attack. Defense had embarrassing performance: The debut of Sean Desai's defense was a disappointing letdown against a high-powered Rams offense. While Los Angeles has a talented offense, it was the poor tackling, blown coverages and single sack of Matthew Stafford. It's safe to say the Bears elite defense is no more, as deficiencies in the secondary were on view for a national audience. If the defense keeps playing like this, it's going to be a long year.

It was over when...

Perhaps the most shocking thing was that the Bears were still in this game into the third quarter, where a 16-play, 81-yard scoring drive put them back in the game trailing 20-14 late in the third quarter. But it was the ensuing possession which seemed to dash any hopes the Bears had of pulling off the upset, as the Rams answered with a 8-play, 75-yard touchdown drive of their own, which Chicago's defense didn't have an answer. Once the Rams took a 27-14 lead, it was over.

3 Stars of the Game

***RB David Montgomery: There's no question that the best player on the field for the Bears was David Montgomery, who picked up right where he left off last season. Montgomery finished with 16 carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. He added one reception for 10 yards. Montgomery was at his best when he was breaking through tackles and picking up extra yardage and keeping the chains -- and the clock -- moving. **ILB Roquan Smith: While the defense had an overall embarrassing performance, Roquan Smith showed he's the foundation of Chicago's defense. Smith led the Bears with 11 tackles -- the lone Bear with double-digit tackles -- and proved to be one of the few players who knew how to tackle. *DT Akiem Hicks: It was hard to find much of anything to like about the Bears defense in this game, but Akiem Hicks made his presence known at some key times. Hicks finished with 3 tackles, 0.5 sack and 2 QB hits in the loss, including combining with Robert Quinn for Chicago's lone sack on Matthew Stafford.

What's next

The Bears will host the Bengals at Soldier Field for their home opener next Sunday at Noon CT.

