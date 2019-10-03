Bears vs. Raiders: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
The Bears and Oakland Raiders will throw down across the pond in London in Sunday's Week 5 matchup. The obvious storyline centers around Khalil Mack's revenge game against his old club, but with Chicago's bye week up next, the Bears need to secure a win and keep building on the momentum of their three-game winning streak.
They'll have to do it without Mitch Trubisky, who's expected to miss the game with a left shoulder injury. Chase Daniel will make his third career start as a Bear after entering the game in relief of Trubisky last Sunday against the Vikings.
Daniel was efficient and composed in Week 4 and even sparked some debate in football media about whether he's a better fit for Matt Nagy's offense. He finished the game 22-of-30 for 195 yards and a touchdown and a QB rating of 101.4.
While that conversation is nonsensical right now, another strong showing from Daniel could flip those whispers into legitimate chatter as the Bears embark on their week off.
Here's how you can tune in to the game:
Game Information
Oakland Raiders (2-2) vs. Chicago Bears (3-1)
Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
Time: 12:00 p.m. CST
Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London, England)
TV: FOX
NBC Sports Chicago Coverage
Football Aftershow at the conclusion of the game
Announcers
Dick Stockton (play-by-play)
Mark Schlereth (color)
Jennifer Hale (sideline)
Stream
Radio
WBBM 780 (Chicago) and 105.9 FM
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: XM 384
Raiders feed: XM 226
