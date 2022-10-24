Bears vs. Patriots inactives: N'Keal Harry to make season debut

N'Keal Harry to make Bears debut on MNF vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

N'Keal Harry will make his Bears debut Monday night at a stadium he knows very well.

The Bears wide receiver is active for Chicago's Week 7 against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Harry missed the first five games of the season after suffering a high-ankle sprain that required tightrope surgery in training camp. He was a healthy scratch in Week 6 but is ready to make his Bears debut against his old team.

The Bears have no surprise inactive Monday. They had a clean injury report all week. Cornerback Lamar Jackson, wide receiver Isaiah Coulter, defensive lineman Kinglsey Jonathan, and tight end Jake Tonges are healthy inactives.

As for the Patriots, second-year quarterback Mac Jones is active and is expected to start after missing the last three games with a high ankle sprain.

While Jones is back, the Patriots are without several key contributors, including defensive tackle Christian Barmore and right tackle Isaiah Wynn.

With Barmore out, the Bears should be able to run the ball effectively against the Patriots' weakened interior defensive line.

Wynn has had troubles in pass protection this season but has been great as a run blocker. Marcus Cannon should get the start at right tackle.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!