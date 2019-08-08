Bears vs. Panthers preseason: How to watch, listen and stream
Bears football is officially back, even if it is just a preseason game.
All the offseason additions will step onto Soldier Field for the first time against a real opponent, and fans will get to see the development progress of all the team's young players.
Here's how you can tune into the game.
Game Information
Carolina Panthers (0-0) at Chicago Bears (0-0)
7:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, August 8
Soldier Field, Chicago
Television: FOX 32 Chicago
Announcers: Adam Amin and Jim Miller
Stream:
Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago) and 105.9 FM
Satellite Radio: Bears feed: XM 231
Panthers feed: XM 387
