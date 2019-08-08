Bears vs. Panthers preseason: How to watch, listen and stream

Bears football is officially back, even if it is just a preseason game.

All the offseason additions will step onto Soldier Field for the first time against a real opponent, and fans will get to see the development progress of all the team's young players.

Here's how you can tune into the game.

Game Information

Carolina Panthers (0-0) at Chicago Bears (0-0)

7:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, August 8

Soldier Field, Chicago

Television: FOX 32 Chicago

Announcers: Adam Amin and Jim Miller

Stream:

Stream on ChicagoBears.com

Stream on NFL Game Pass

Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago) and 105.9 FM

Satellite Radio: Bears feed: XM 231

Panthers feed: XM 387

