Bears vs. Panthers live stream: How to watch NFL Week 6 game online

After beating the Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, the 4-1 Bears' aura as contenders seemed to solidify.

Now they face a 3-2 Panthers team fighting the same credibility issues after an 0-2 start and an injury to star running back Christian McCaffrey.

This is should be a win for the Bears, but no NFL opponent can be taken for granted. Week 6 will really help shape the outlook on the Bears' 2020 season.

But before the action kicks off, tune to NBC Sports Chicago's Facebook Page to watch "The Warm Up" with our Football Aftershow crew. Immediately after the game ends, change the channel to NBC Sports Chicago PLUS for the Football Aftershow, with host David Kaplan, Lance Briggs, Olin Kreutz and Alex Brown.

NBC Sports Chicago's Bears Coverage:

The Warm Up: 11:45 am on Facebook

Side Cast: In the third quarter on Facebook

Football Aftershow: Immediately following the game on NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how to watch Bears-Panthers in Week 6:

When: Sunday, Oct. 18, at 12:00 p.m. CT

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial

Radio: WBBM 780AM, 105.9 FM

Kenny Albert will be doing the play-by-play for FOX, with Tom Thayer is working as an analyst and Mark Grote on the sidelines.