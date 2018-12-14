Bears vs. Packers, Week 15: How to watch, listen and stream originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

The Bears have their shot at redemption with the Green Bay Packers coming to town on Sunday. Chicago should be plenty motivated to avenge their devastating Week 1 loss, especially with the two teams trending in opposite directions this season.

Here's how you can tune in to the game:

Game Information

Green Bay Packers (5-7-1) at Chicago Bears (9-4)

12:00 pm. CT, Sunday, December 16

Soldier Field, Chicago

Television

NFL on FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston



Stream

Football Aftershow on NBC Sports Chicago

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 227

Packers feed: XM 383

Coverage on NBC Sports Chicago

"The Warm Up" - 15 minutes prior to every Bears game this season, host Laurence Holmes, along with analysts Lance Briggs, Alex Brown, Matt Forte, will hold a special Facebook Live segment on NBC Sports Chicago's official Facebook page - offering a game day preview featuring their expert commentary and predictions, plus - Bears fans will have also an opportunity to have their questions answered by submitting their game day inquiries via the "comments" section on the live stream.

"3rd Quarter Sidecast" - At the start of the third quarter of every Bears game this season, fans will also be able to interact with the Football Aftershow crew via Facebook Live (Facebook.com/NBCSChicago) as they watch and react to the first few series of the second half.

In addition, the "3rd Quarter Sidecast" will also feature more fan interaction as fans can post their thoughts and ask their questions to Briggs, Brown, and Forte.

Story continues

