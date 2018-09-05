Bears vs. Packers Week 1: How to watch, listen and stream
The Bears play in one of the marquee matchups of the NFL's opening weekend. Their primetime divisional game against the Green Bay Packers will be must-see TV for football fans across the country.
Here's how you can tune into the game Sunday night, whether it's online, on television or the radio.
Game Information
Chicago Bears (0-0) at Green Bay Packers (0-0)
7:20 p.m. CT, Sunday, September 9
Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI
Television
Sunday Night Football on NBC
Announcers: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth
Stream
Radio
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: XM 226
Packers feed: XM 225
Coverage on NBC Sports Chicago
"The Warm Up" - 15 minutes prior to every Bears game this season, host Laurence Holmes, along with analysts Lance Briggs, Alex Brown, Matt Forte, will hold a special Facebook Live segment on NBC Sports Chicago's official Facebook page - offering a game day preview featuring their expert commentary and predictions, plus - Bears fans will have also an opportunity to have their questions answered by submitting their game day inquiries via the "comments" section on the live stream.
"3rd Quarter Sidecast" - At the start of the third quarter of every Bears game this season, fans will also be able to interact with the Football Aftershow crew via Facebook Live (Facebook.com/NBCSChicago) as they watch and react to the first few series of the second half. In addition, the "3rd Quarter Sidecast" will also feature more fan interaction as fans can post their thoughts and ask their questions to Briggs, Brown, and Forte.