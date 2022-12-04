Bears vs. Packers: How to watch, listen and stream Week 13 game

The Chicago Bears (3-9) will battle the Green Bay Packers (4-8) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break their five-game losing streak.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is expected to make his return to the lineup after missing last week with a separated left shoulder. He’ll square off against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who might be playing his last game against Chicago in this rivalry.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 13 matchup on Sunday:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Ill.)

Television

FOX

Announcers

Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Kristina Pink (reporter)

Stream

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 232

Packers feed: XM 387

2022 Schedule

