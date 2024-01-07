Bears vs. Packers: How to watch, listen and stream Week 18 game

The Chicago Bears (7-9) will face the Green Bay Packers (8-8) in Week 18, where Chicago is looking to close out the season on a three-game winning streak and snap a nine-game winning streak against Green Bay.

The Bears might’ve been eliminated from postseason contention last week, but they can still help keep the Packers out of the playoffs with a win.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 18 matchup:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.)

Television

CBS

Announcers

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

ESPN 1000 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 382

Packers feed: XM 227

Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

Spread : Bears (+3)

Money line : Bears (+135), Packers (-160)

Over/Under: 45

NFL Wire Site

Packers Wire

2023 Schedule

*prime-time game

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire