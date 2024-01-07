Advertisement

Bears vs. Packers: How to watch, listen and stream Week 18 game

The Chicago Bears (7-9) will face the Green Bay Packers (8-8) in Week 18, where Chicago is looking to close out the season on a three-game winning streak and snap a nine-game winning streak against Green Bay.

The Bears might’ve been eliminated from postseason contention last week, but they can still help keep the Packers out of the playoffs with a win.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 18 matchup:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.)

Television

CBS

Announcers

Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

Stream

Radio

ESPN 1000 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 382

Packers feed: XM 227

Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

  • Spread: Bears (+3)

  • Money line: Bears (+135), Packers (-160)

  • Over/Under: 45

2023 Schedule

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (CT)

1

Sept. 10

vs.

Green Bay Packers

3:25 p.m.

2

Sept. 17

at

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

12 p.m.

3

Sept. 24

at

Kansas City Chiefs

3:25 p.m.

4

Oct. 1

vs.

Denver Broncos

12 p.m.

5

Oct. 5

at

Washington Commanders*

7:15 p.m.

6

Oct. 15

vs.

Minnesota Vikings

12 p.m.

7

Oct. 22

vs.

Las Vegas Raiders

12 p.m.

8

Oct. 29

at

Los Angeles Chargers*

7:20 p.m.

9

Nov. 5

at

New Orleans Saints

12 p.m.

10

Nov. 12

vs.

Carolina Panthers*

7:15 p.m.

11

Nov. 19

at

Detroit Lions

12 p.m.

12

Nov. 26

at

Minnesota Vikings*

7:15 p.m.

13

BYE WEEK

14

Dec. 10

vs.

Detroit Lions

12 p.m.

15

Dec. 17

at

Cleveland Browns

12 p.m.

16

Dec. 24

vs.

Arizona Cardinals

3:25 p.m.

17

Dec. 31

vs.

Atlanta Falcons

12 p.m.

18

TBD

at

Green Bay Packers

TBD

*prime-time game

