Bears vs. Packers: How to watch, listen and stream Week 18 game
The Chicago Bears (7-9) will face the Green Bay Packers (8-8) in Week 18, where Chicago is looking to close out the season on a three-game winning streak and snap a nine-game winning streak against Green Bay.
The Bears might’ve been eliminated from postseason contention last week, but they can still help keep the Packers out of the playoffs with a win.
Here’s how you can tune into the Week 18 matchup:
Game Information
Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers
Date: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024
Time: 3:25 p.m. CT
Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.)
Television
CBS
Announcers
Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
Radio
ESPN 1000 (Chicago)
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: XM 382
Packers feed: XM 227
Betting Odds (via BetMGM)
Spread: Bears (+3)
Money line: Bears (+135), Packers (-160)
Over/Under: 45
NFL Wire Site
2023 Schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (CT)
1
Sept. 10
vs.
Green Bay Packers
3:25 p.m.
2
Sept. 17
at
12 p.m.
3
Sept. 24
at
3:25 p.m.
4
Oct. 1
vs.
12 p.m.
5
Oct. 5
at
7:15 p.m.
6
Oct. 15
vs.
12 p.m.
7
Oct. 22
vs.
12 p.m.
8
Oct. 29
at
7:20 p.m.
9
Nov. 5
at
12 p.m.
10
Nov. 12
vs.
7:15 p.m.
11
Nov. 19
at
12 p.m.
12
Nov. 26
at
Minnesota Vikings*
7:15 p.m.
13
BYE WEEK
14
Dec. 10
vs.
Detroit Lions
12 p.m.
15
Dec. 17
at
12 p.m.
16
Dec. 24
vs.
3:25 p.m.
17
Dec. 31
vs.
12 p.m.
18
TBD
at
Green Bay Packers
TBD
*prime-time game