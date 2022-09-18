Bears vs. Packers: How to watch, listen and stream the Week 2 game

The Chicago Bears (1-0) will battle the Green Bay Packers (0-1) on Sunday Night Football, where they’ll be looking to finally flip the script in this rivalry.

It’s no secret the Packers have dominated this rivalry over the last couple of decades. The Bears have lost 20 of the last 23 regular-season meetings, and they haven’t won since 2018.

We’ll see if the Bears have what it takes to pull of a second straight upset. If they’re going to beat the Packers, this is the perfect time to do it, especially with Green Bay coming off a season-opening loss.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 2 matchup on Sunday:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

Television

NBC

Announcers

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark.

Stream

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 226

Packers feed: XM 225

2022 Schedule

