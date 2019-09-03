Bears vs. Packers: Time, TV Schedule and how to watch online

The Chicago Bears kick off their 2019 quest for a Super Bowl Thursday night at home against the Green Bay Packers in a celebration of the NFL's oldest rivalry to begin its 100th season.

The setting is all too familiar for Bears fans who are still suffering the shock and awe of 2018's season-opener. You remember the one; it's when Aaron Rodgers limped out of the tunnel to lead Green Bay on a 21-point fourth-quarter comeback and an eventual 24-23 win.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Even in defeat, the Bears gave the NFL a preview of the competitive team they'd be last year. The defense was fierce and the offense showed promise. Still, the loss left a stain on an otherwise fantastic 12-4 season that resulted in an NFC North title and a playoff berth.

Thursday night's opener will be nothing like last year. The Bears are no longer a team trying to rebuild; they're a Super Bowl contender. The Packers, on the other hand, have one of the league's most intriguing storylines with the dynamic between coach Matt LaFleur and Rodgers. Will it work?

Chicago vs. Green Bay. It just doesn't get any better than this. And here are all the ways you can catch the game on TV, radio and by streaming online:

Here's how you can tune in to the game.

Game Information

Green Bay Packers (0-0) vs. Chicago Bears (0-0)

Date: Thursday, Sept. 5

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago)

TV: NBC







NBC Sports Chicago Coverage

5:00 p.m. CT: SportsTalk Live

6:00 p.m. CT: Primetime Preshow (on NBC Sports Chicago +)

10:30 p.m. CT: Football Aftershow (or at conclusion of game)





Announcers

Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth

Stream

WATCH ONLINE!

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago) and 105.9 FM

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM Streaming 226

Packers feed: XM 225

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Be sure to tune in on the MyTeams App at 12 p.m. on Sept. 5 for the NFL Kickoff Show.

Bears vs. Packers: Time, TV Schedule and how to watch online originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago