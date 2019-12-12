Bears vs. Packers: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The Bears wrap up their regular-season series against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field in what should be a competitive Week 15 matchup that will either keep the Bears' playoff hopes alive or give Packers fans bragging rights about their squad all but eliminating Chicago from postseason contention.

The Bears lost the first game against Green Bay back in Week 1, 10-3, in what was a sign of things to come for the first-half struggles of Mitch Trubisky and the offense. Trubisky threw for 228 yards and an interception and was unable to generate any rhythm or momentum for Chicago. It was the least amount of points the Bears have scored in a game this season, but it was also an offense that is nothing like what Chicago's been rolling out over the last few games.

Trubisky is fresh off his best game of the year -- and possibly of his career -- after Week 14's dismantling of the Dallas Cowboys and is traveling to Lambeau Field with a level of confidence we haven't seen at any other point in his nearly three years as a pro. The newly-found faith he has in himself has arrived at the best possible time for the Bears, who must ride Trubisky on a quest to win-out in 2019 if they're to have any hope at flipping what's currently around a 4% chance to make the playoffs into an actual wild-card game.

The Packers defense, which ranks 22nd in the NFL in yards allowed per game, will give Trubisky an opportunity to make plays if he's decisive and smart with the football.

Will he be? You gotta watch to find out. And here's all the ways you can:

Game Information

Chicago Bears (7-6) vs. Green Bay Packers (10-3)

Date: Sunday, December 15

Time: 12:00 p.m. CST

Location: Lambeau Field

TV: FOX







NBC Sports Chicago Coverage

Football Aftershow at the conclusion of the game



Announcers

Kevin Burkhardt, Charles Davis



Stream







Stream on NFL Game Pass

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago) and 105.9 FM

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: 805

Packers feed: 226

