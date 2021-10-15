Bears vs. Packers: Things to know ahead of Week 6 matchup

The Chicago Bears (3-2) will host the Green Bay Packers (4-1) on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking for their first win against Green Bay since 2018.

While there’s not a lot of faith in the Bears to beat the Packers, Chicago is riding some momentum following a Week 5 win against the Raiders, where they played complementary football in the upset. The Bears might just have the best chance they’ve had in the last couple of years to beat the Packers. But they’re going to need another strong performance from all three phases to do it.

Here’s everything to know about the Bears-Packers’ Week 6 matchup:

Game information

When: Sunday, Oct. 17 at Noon CT

Where : Soldier Field; Chicago, IL

Referee: Brad Rogers

TV: FOX

In-market live stream: fuboTV (try it for free)

Last meeting: 35-16 Packers (Jan. 3, 2021)

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The last time the Bears and Packers met, there was a playoff spot on the line for Chicago, who could earn the final wild card spot with a win. The Bears kept Davante Adams in check — holding him to 46 yards — but it didn’t matter. Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdowns, including a 72-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Rodgers completed 19 of 24 passes for 240 yards with four scores, no interceptions and a 147.9 rating. He improved to 21-5 against the Bears, and it was more of the same in what’s been a one-sided rivalry over the last decade.

Chicago got as close as 21-16 in the fourth quarter, where they opted to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the 25 instead of kicking a field goal. They wound turning it over on downs and Green Bay then drove 76 yards for an Aaron Jones touchdown. Mitchell Trubisky was picked off at midfield with less than four minutes remaining, which led to another Packers score.

Story continues

While the Bears ended up still making the playoffs thanks to a Cardinals loss, it was another disappointing loss to a Packers team that has had their number for the last decade. Meanwhile, the Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Chicago went on to lose in the wild-card round while Green Bay lost in the NFC Championship game.

Last week

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Bears: Won 20-9 at Raiders

Packers: Won 25-22 (OT) at Bengals

Chicago is coming off a 20-9 upset win over the Las Vegas Raiders, where they got contributions from all three phases in the win. The defense held one of the NFL’s top-scoring offenses to just 9 points — 3 points for the first 52 minutes of the game — and sacked Derek Carr three times. The offense leaned on a strong run game, even without David Montgomery, as Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert combined for 139 yards on 34 carries. Justin Fields made plays when he had to. Then there was Cairo Santos, who booted two fourth-quarter field goals to secure the win.

Green Bay is coming off a 25-22 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bengals, which could’ve just as easily been a loss. It was a competitive game throughout, and it ultimately came down to the team that made the fewest mistakes. There were a combined five missed field goals between Green Bay and Cincinnati before Mason Crosby drilled his second attempt in overtime to secure the win.

Packers QB: Aaron Rodgers

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Aaron Rodgers is the reason this rivalry is as one-sided as it’s been over the last decade. Rodgers is 20-4 — plus a playoff win — against the Bears and has thrown 55 touchdowns to 10 interceptions for a 107.2 passer rating. Following a disastrous performance against the Saints in Week 1, many wondered if Rodgers still had it. Spoiler alert: He did. Since that loss, Rodgers has thrown 10 touchdowns to 1 interception for a 114.7 passer rating. Simply put, it’s going to be hard to contain him. While the Rodgers era appears to be coming to an end in Green Bay after this season, the Bears still have to contend with him twice this season. That starts Sunday, where Chicago’s defense will be tasked with doing something they haven’t done since 2018 — stopping Rodgers.

Packers players to watch

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

WR Davante Adams: Adams is arguably the NFL’s best receiver, and he’s always going to be a threat to opposing defenses. While the Bears held him under 62 yards in both games last season, that doesn’t mean anything. The Rodgers-Adams connection has been outstanding this season, and the pair are coming off an impressive outing against the Bengals, where Adams caught a career-high 206 yards and a score. Look for Jaylon Johnson to shadow Adams on Sunday.

RB Aaron Jones: Jones In the last two games, Jones has amassed 29 carries for 151 yards and seven catches (on nine targets) for 57 yards — that while battling an ankle injury. While Jones has been limited in practice this week, that shouldn’t sideline him for Sunday’s game, where he’ll be looking to find success against Chicago’s 12th-ranked run defense.

RB A.J. Dillon: While Jones is the Packers’ primary back, Dillon gets his share of carries, which have seen a spike over the last two weeks compared to Weeks 1-3. Dillon has proven to be a threat on the ground and he’s starting to show value in the passing game, which includes a career-high 49 receiving yards last Sunday against the Bengals.

LB De’Vondre Campbell: The Packers will be without some prominent names on defense, but it’s Campbell that has been the biggest surprise and biggest playmaker for Green Bay on defense this season. Campbell has 49 total tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery this season.

Team ranks

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Team ranks, via Team Rankings

CHI GB Points per game 16.8 (30th) 24.0 (13th) Points allowed per game 20.0 (7th) 24.4 (20th) Turnover differential +3 (T-6th) +3 (T-6th) Passing yards per game 113.2 (32nd) 247.0 (15th) Rushing yards per game 126.8 (9th) 100.6 (21st) Passing yards allowed per game 228.6 (12th) 220.4 (10th) Rushing yards allowed per game 103.8 (12th) 102.2 (11th) Sacks allowed 18 (T-31th) 11 (T-15th) Sacks against 18 (1st) 10 (T-18th)

Injuries to know

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears had three prominent starters battling injuries this week in outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) and receiver Allen Robinson (ankle). But all three have been listed as questionable, and they should suit up Sunday barring any setbacks. Quarterback Justin Fields has been battling soreness in his ribs and hyperextended knee, but he’s been a full participant in practice and will play Sunday. Receiver Darnell Mooney has been battling a groin injury for the last few weeks, but he’s been limited all week and will play.

Meanwhile, the Packers will be without cornerback Kevin King, who suffered a shoulder injury. Green Bay will now be without its top two cornerbacks in King and Jaire Alexander, who’s on IR. Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, who hasn’t played since Week 2, will be a game-time decision for Green Bay.

Storyline to watch: Can Bears finally exorcise Packers demons?

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have been at the mercy of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers over the last decade, as Green Bay has gone 19-3 against Chicago dating back to 2011. During the Matt Nagy era, the Bears have gone 1-5, with their lone win coming in 2018 when Chicago beat Green Bay to win the NFC North.

This game couldn’t be coming at a more interesting time. Not only are the Bears riding some momentum following an upset win over the Raiders, where their defense has dominated and there’s excitement with rookie quarterback Justin Fields, but the Packers are banged up, and they’ve shown they can be beaten. It’s just a matter of whether the Bears can finally do it.

Bold predictions

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Justin Fields totals 300 yards of offense Darnell Mooney picks up where he left off last season\ Khalil Mack and Trevis Gipson both get sacks yet again Jaylon Johnson gets his pick against Davante Adams Rodgers leads the Packers on a last-second field goal for the win

Read our full analysis

Game picks

Alyssa Barbieri : 27-20 Packers

Brendan Sugrue : 23-21 Packers

Ryan Fedrau : 27-13 Packers

Nate Atkins: 21-19 Bears

Read our full analysis

1

1