Bears vs. Packers recap: Everything we know about Chicago’s Week 14 loss

The Bears dropped a 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football and have begun another losing streak.

However, the Bears started strong. We finally got a Jakeem Grant special teams touchdown, and Justin Fields threw two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough to stop Aaron Rodgers as the Packers move to 6-0 at home this year.

While it was a great showing from the Bears, this felt like the difference between a good team and a great team. The Bears are 5-8, Green Bay is 10-3, and competing against Tampa and Arizona for the number one spot in the NFC. They’re not on the same level.

We’re recapping the loss here:

Final Score: Packers 45, Bears 30

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the game

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Special Teams helps the offense: Jakeem Grant’s skill as a returner made him an exciting prospect when the Bears traded for him in Week 5. It took Grant eight games to deliver, but he did it when it mattered most, against Green Bay. His 97-yard punt return touchdown was not only the first punt return touchdown in the NFL this year, but it put Grant in the Bear’s record book with the franchise record for longest punt return touchdown dating back to 1960.

Justin Fields continues to develop chemistry with receivers: Damiere Byrd caught his first touchdown of the season, and Grant followed up last week’s touchdown against Arizona with a second one versus Green Bay. While Fields hasn’t developed much chemistry with Allen Robinson, he seems to have found something with Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet, Grant, and now Byrd.

Injuries on defense catch up to the Bears: Chicago didn’t have enough bullets in their gun for a shootout with Green Bay. There’s no question they gave it everything they had, but this offense isn’t equipped for a shootout. The Packers outscored the Bears 17-0 in the third quarter and the slight lead the Bears had at halftime evaporated quickly.

It was over when...

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

…Justin Fields fumbled in the third quarter.

Following a nine-play, 75-yard drive by Green Bay, the rookie put the ball on the turf on the next Chicago possession. The Packers took advantage of the mistake, scoring with a 23-yard pass from Rodgers to Aaron Jones on one play. It wasn’t long before a 27-21 Chicago lead became a 38-27 Green Bay lead.

3 Stars of the Game

AP Photo/Morry Gash

*** Cairos Santos – Mr. Consistent. With three field goals and three extra points in this game, Santos has 79 points and has been one of the bright spots for the Bears offense in 2021. He’s 22 of 23 on extra points and 19 of 22 on field goals.

** Justin Fields – The rookie quarterback did his best to match Aaron Rodgers’ greatness. He threw two touchdowns and had the Bears in a position to win the game at halftime. But the young gun has a long way to go before he’s on the same level as number 12 from Green Bay.

* Jakeem Grant – Jakeem Grant had a 97-yard punt return touchdown and a 46-yard receiving touchdown. Grant was the Bears’ offense against Green Bay, accounting for 14 of Chicago’s 30 points.

What's next

AP Photo/Jim Mone

The Bears will face the Minnesota Vikings at home next Monday at 7:15 p.m. CT. The Vikings are 6-7 and will look to win another game after their 36-28 win versus Pittsburgh.

