Bears vs. Packers predictions: Will Chicago secure a playoff spot?

The Chicago Bears are heading into the most important game of their season that’ll likely decide whether they’ll be preparing for the postseason or closing up shop until next year.

The Bears control their own playoff destiny. If they can beat the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, they’ll make the playoffs. But if they don’t, they’ll have to hope the Los Angeles Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals.

Can Chicago secure a playoff spot with a win against Green Bay? Our Bears Wire staff shares their predictions for Sunday’s Week 17 game.

Alyssa Barbieri: Packers 31, Bears 23

The Bears are rolling right now behind a new-look, high-powered offense where quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looks to be playing himself into a new, short-term contract with the team. Chicago’s balanced attack, which starts with running the ball with David Montgomery, has scored 30-plus points in four straight games. Still, it’s hard to believe this Bears team can slay Goliath -- aka future MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers red-hot offense. Many were hoping Green Bay wouldn’t have anything to play for in this game, which means the Packers probably could’ve rested Rodgers. But the Packers have plenty to play for in this game, namely a No. 1 seed, first-round bye and homefield advantage. Which isn’t ideal for this Bears team that has appeared more break and less bend on defense over the last five weeks. While I envision Chicago’s offense finding some success against Green Bay’s defense, I’m not overly confident they can go blow-to-blow with Rodgers. The onus is on the Bears defense, who allowed a season-high 41 points in the last meeting, to find a way to frustrate Rodgers in the pocket. Which won’t be an easy task, especially given defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano’s affinity to rushing three and lack of blitzes. I don’t think Chicago’s defense will surrender as many points as they did in Week 12, but I ultimately think Rodgers and this Packers offense, including receiver Davante Adams, are playing at an elite level that’ll be hard to contain.

Brendan Sugrue: Packers 28, Bears 24

When the 2020 NFL schedule came out in May, I immediately circled the regular season finale between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. Right away it gave me haunting flashbacks of the 2013 season when the Packers ended the Bears chance at a division title and playoff berth. But I also believed a playoff spot would be at stake for one of these teams yet again when this game rolled around. Now that we’re here, I’m worried history is going to repeat itself. Offensively, the Bears should continue to do their part and keep the ball moving thanks to running back David Montgomery, who began his late-season tear against these same Packers in week 12 when he totaled 103 yards on the ground. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky may come back to earth after his stellar month, considering the Green Bay defense has been able to figure him out in the past. But he won’t be the reason they lose. That, unfortunately, will be thanks to the defense. When the Packers faced the Bears defense last month, they put on a clinic on how to beat them on the ground and through the air. The Packers averaged 4.7 yards per carry on the ground as they gashed the middle of the Bears defense and quarterback Aaron Rodgers picked apart the linebackers and secondary with key mismatches. What’s more, NFC North teams tend to perform better against this defense on the second time around. After limiting both the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings in their first matchups, each team tore apart defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano’s schemes later on in the season, totaling 460 and 407 yards, respectively. They adapted to what the Bears were giving them and made them pay. Rodgers will easily be able to do the same if they cannot change their scheme. It will be close and the Bears could still make the postseason if the Arizona Cardinals fall to the Los Angeles Rams, but I can’t pick them to take down the Packers.

Greg Williams: Packers 34, Bears 24

If you told me that the Bears would be in seventh seed of the NFC playoffs heading into Week 17, I would have thought you were crazy. However, here we are. The Bears control their destiny to secure the seventh seed, but you have to take on the No. 1 seed Green Bay Packers. With the Seattle Seahawks win over the Los Angeles Ram in Week 16, that prevented Green Bay from clinching the No. 1 seed, so you’re taking on a Packers team needing a win instead of resting their starters. I don’t think this game will be a replica of what happened the first time these teams met this season, but I don’t like the Bears chances. The Bears offense has played a lot better, but have played against the bottom tier defenses. Green Bay’s defense has been dramatically better over the course of the season and has peaked at the right time. The Bears has almost been the opposite as they are struggling, so with the No. 1 scoring offense and MVP-front runner Aaron Rodgers coming to Chicago, it’s hard for me to see the Bears pulling off an upset. The Bears will have to rely on the Rams vs. Cardinals matchup because with a Cardinals loss, the Bears are in. However, that’s not looking good with Jared Goff (thumb) and Cooper Kupp (COVID-19 list) rules out.

Ryan Fedrau: Bears 24, Packers 20

Going into Week 17, the Chicago Bears are in a situation, where if they win, they’re in the playoffs. That’s the only part that matters. Yes, they can lose and still make the playoffs, but this team is focused on winning. Mitchell Trubisky is playing some of his best football, looking as confident he did in 2018. Though the Packers are better than they were in 2018, let’s not discount Chicago. The way the Bears win is playing well on defense, running the football, and putting points on the board. Trubisky has to play how he’s played the last few weeks, just minus turning the football over. There’s a potential the Bears will play the Packers in the playoffs too. Chicago has to learn about themselves here, can they step up in the big moment. Finish the job, and get ready for a playoff run.