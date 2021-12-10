Bears vs. Packers predictions: Will Chicago be swept by Green Bay again?

The Chicago Bears (4-8) will face the Green Bay Packers (9-3) on Sunday night, where Chicago will look to avoid being swept by Green Bay for the third straight year.

The Bears are coming off a brutal loss to the top-seeded Arizona Cardinals while the Packers are returning from a bye. While the first meeting between these two teams was close, it’s likely that won’t be the case this time around.

Will Chicago be swept yet again by Green Bay in Week 14? Our Bears Wire staff shares their predictions for Sunday’s game.

Alyssa Barbieri (11-1): Packers 30, Bears 16

There’s nothing I’d love more than for the Bears to beat the Packers on Sunday night. And why I thought there was a chance for them to do that back in Week 6, I have no confidence Chicago can pull off the upset in prime time, even with quarterback Justin Fields making his return.

These two teams are trending in opposite directions right now. The Packers are heading back to the postseason with a chance to be the top seed while the Bears are headed to an early offseason where they’re likely going to be searching for a new head coach and possibly general manager.

The last meeting was a lot closer than some believed it would be, and Chicago definitely had a chance to win. But this game feels like it could be a classic Green Bay blowout of their rivals, especially given this game is on Sunday Night Football.

Chicago’s defense isn’t what it was back in Week 6, with several key starters down and trending in the wrong direction. The Bears offense is exactly the same, which isn’t unexpected with Matt Nagy still employed. If Chicago gets blown out by Green Bay, this would be the perfect opportunity for the McCaskeys to finally fire a head coach midseason.

The good news is Fields is making his return, which gives Bears fans something to be invested in this week.

Brendan (11-1): Packers 27, Bears 16

We shouldn’t be picking a straight-up winner in this game, really. It would be much more entertaining to see if the Bears can cover the massive 12.5 number as underdogs against the Green Bay Packers. Sadly, they’re not winning this game so let’s see if they can keep it somewhat close.

These two teams are playing a prime-time game for the 17th straight season, dating all the way back to 2005. Interestingly enough, though, 12 of those previous 16 primetime games have come at Lambeau Field, just like this year. Kind of an odd coincidence, wouldn’t you say? Might want the NFL to look into that.

There really isn’t a stat or fact that favors the Bears in this one but getting Justin Fields back does offer some hope and intrigue. In his last full start in mid-November, Fields very nearly orchestrated a huge comeback victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime. Perhaps he’s able to do something similar this weekend and keep the deficit to 10 points or less.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The Packers are still the far superior team and as long as Aaron Rodgers is in the green and gold, it’s unwise to pick the Bears to earn a victory. Hopefully Fields is right about the tide turning in the rivalry sooner rather than later. It’s just not happening this year, unfortunately.

Ryan Fedrau (8-4): Bears 16, Packers 13

Justin Fields is back and maybe, just maybe, he owns Lambeau Field. It’s been a tough stretch since the last time the Bears played the Packers. Fields is coming off of a rib injury, so it’s hard to tell how well he’ll play. Chicago is 4-8 and has nothing to lose. They won’t be a playoff team, but they have a chance to spoil Green Bay’s odds of being the Number 1 seed.

It’s an unlikely outcome, but that’s why the games are played. The Bears will beat the Packers on Sunday night. Fields has continued to play better, and in my opinion, started to turn it on in the second half of the first Green Bay game. If he can continue that, Chicago gets the upset win. If not, it could be ugly.

All they need is defense, not turning the ball over, and Matt Nagy to stay out of the way.

Nate Atkins (6-2): Packers 30, Bears 14

The Bears are really bad. So to all Chicagoans, including those Chicagoans that ride the Metra, buckle up and prepare to get owned by Aaron Rodgers for hopefully the last time.

Justin Fields is back, and he’s finally paired up with David Montgomery, maybe? The star running back has been limited in practice this week and is designated as questionable on the injury report, so it’s a coin toss as to whether or not he plays.

Robert Quinn comes into the game with 12 sacks on defense, his highest total since 2013. Unfortunately, the veteran pass rusher’s resurgence was wasted this year due to the Bears’ poor secondary play.

Pro Football Focus ranks Jaylon Johnson as the 31st best cornerback out of 118 other cornerbacks; that’s good. His teammates, Artie Burns and Xavier Crawford are unranked, Duke Shelley (on IR) is 91st, and Kindle Vildor is 111th; that’s bad.

Since 2010, the Packers have been 73-18-2 (.795 win percentage) at Lambeau Field, including their 5-0 record this year. December is the perfect month for a miracle to occur and the Bears to upset Green Bay, but I wouldn’t hold my breath.

