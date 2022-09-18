Bears vs. Packers live stream: How to watch online, time, TV channel tonight for NFL Week 2 matchup

Sunday Night Football continues for the 2022-23 season, this time with the most-played rivalry in NFL history. Aaron Rodgers, winner of the last two NFL MVP awards, and the Green Bay Packers will host Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears in this battle at Lambeau Stadium in Green Bay. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

The Packers currently hold a 103-95-6 advantage over the Bears (including the postseason) and this Sunday Night Football matchup will mark the 205th meeting between the two NFC North rivals.

Rodgers currently holds the record for most touchdown passes (79) on Sunday Night Football since it debuted during the 2006 NFL season. With a victory, he will tie Tom Brady for most wins by a quarterback on SNF (23).

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

How to watch Bears vs Packers live on Sunday

Sunday night’s Bears vs. Packers game can be streamed live on NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

When : Sunday, September 18

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

This NFL season, Peacock is streaming all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here. Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

