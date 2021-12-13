Bears vs. Packers: Interesting facts and new records from Sunday's game

Bears-Packers: Interesting facts and new records originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears fell to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night at Lambeau Field, but the game wasn’t without fireworks as the two teams combined for a staggering 75 points in the contest.

Add to that the incredible punt return touchdown from Jakeem Grant Sr. and Aaron Rodgers’ continued dominance over the Monsters of the Midway, and you have a good indication of the historic nature of the game.

Here are some of the remarkable feats that were achieved during the game.

A Fireworks Display 66 Years in the Making

The Packers ultimately beat the Bears 45-30, and while the Bears came out on the short-end of the stick, they at least participated in one of the most offensively-charged games in the long history of the rivalry.

According to Stathead, the 75 combined points scored in the game are the most scored in a single contest between the two clubs since all the way back in 1955, when the teams combined for 83 points in a 52-31 Bears victory.

A Second Quarter to Remember

Speaking of that 1955 game, the previous record of points scored in a single quarter had been set in that contest, but the rivalry now has a new record in that category, as the Bears and Packers racked up 45 points in the second quarter alone.

According to ESPN’s Stats and Info, that combined total is the most ever scored in a single quarter between the two teams.

The Bears-Packers combined for 45 points in the 2nd quarter which was the most in any quarter of the Bears-Packers rivalry.



The previous high was 42 points in the 4th quarter in 1955. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 13, 2021

Jakeem Grant Races to the Record Books

While many Bears fans would have guessed that Devin Hester held the record for longest punt return touchdown in team history, the actual answer was Johnny Bailey, who reeled off a 95-yard return score in a 1990 game.

On Sunday night, Grant broke that record, running in a 97-yard punt return touchdown that extended Chicago’s lead.

As if that weren’t enough, Grant also had a 46-yard receiving touchdown in the losing effort.

Aaron Rodgers Bests Favre

Brett Favre was a long-time nemesis of the Bears, throwing 60 touchdowns in his career against Chicago, but Rodgers surpassed him in that category thanks to his four touchdown passes on Sunday night.

In just 27 regular season games against the Bears, Rodgers now has 61 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions, and has put up a record of 22-5 in those games.

Favre still holds a slight edge in wins, collecting 23 in 36 career games against Chicago, and while he did throw 60 touchdowns in those games, he also threw 42 interceptions, more than four times the number that Rodgers has.

