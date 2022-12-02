Bears vs. Packers game picks: Will Chicago upset Green Bay in Week 13?

The Chicago Bears (3-8) will battle the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap a four-game losing streak.

Will Chicago break their losing streak against Green Bay in Week 13? Our Bears Wire staff share their game picks for Sunday's matchup.

Alyssa Barbieri (6-6): Packers 31, Bears 27

I won’t pick the Bears to beat the Packers until they prove they can beat them. But I have to admit, I feel more optimistic about this matchup than I did just a few days ago. That’s because it certainly looks like Justin Fields will return to the lineup on Sunday after being a full participant in practice. While I personally want Chicago to rest him (and not further injury), there’s also an excitement about the thought that we get to see Fields play football (especially after last week).

We saw just how much this offense missed Fields last week, when they managed just 10 points. Not to mention, this Packers defense has been terrible against the run (including allowing 157 rushing yards to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts). Fields could have a field day using his legs. But you also have to wonder if he’ll be more cautious knowing he’s nursing that injured non-throwing shoulder.

Chicago’s defense will be in for a long day. They lost Eddie Jackson for the season and rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon are currently in concussion protocol. Not to mention, they haven’t managed a pass rush and struggle stopping the run, which should have Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon licking their chops.

A lot has changed since the Bears and Packers last played back in Week 2. Both are sitting with losing records and eyeing high draft picks. Fields looks like he might be the best quarterback in the division moving forward. At least Chicago was supposed to be bad; people had Green Bay pegged as contenders. With that said, the Bears are the worse team here, which should mean a useless win for the Packers and get Chicago one step closer to locking down a top-three draft pick.

Brendan Sugrue (5-7): Packers 34, Bears 28

I cannot in good conscience pick the Bears to beat the Packers twice in a season. Not when they’re 3-9. However, Justin Fields is trending in the right direction and all signs point to him playing on Sunday. That should mean at least plenty of yards and points, even if his top receiving option Darnell Mooney is out. But that doesn’t mean the Bears can’t run on them.

The Packers, like many of the teams the Bears have faced this season, were just gashed for over 360 yards on the ground by the Philadelphia Eagles, 157 of which came by quarterback Jalen Hurts. The Bears ran over them earlier in the season, thanks to David Montgomery, before Fields truly broke out and that’s on the table once again. But it won’t be enough to get a win.

Aaron Rodgers may not be playing at an MVP level like the last two years, but he might look like it this week facing a Bears defense that has been decimated over the last month and just got worse with the loss of Eddie Jackson. Though they lost, the Packers were still able to put up 33 points on the Eagles in their last game, granted 10 of those came when Jordan Love relieved Rodgers. They will have no problem moving the ball.

Both teams are bad, but the Bears are a little worse than the Packers. At least the game should be close and entertaining. The question is, will this be Rodgers’ final game against the Bears?

Ryan Fedrau (6-6): Packers 24, Bears 17

Though there’s uncertainty at the quarterback position for the Bears, when it comes to health, I don’t think they will win this game. At 3-9, Chicago has lost five straight games. Justin Fields is back after missing one week, but it’s hard to tell how healthy he truly is. Matt Eberflus did say the team wouldn’t put Fields out there unless he was 100%.

Though Fields is back, they’ll now be without Darnell Mooney and Eddie Jackson for the rest of the season. The injuries have piled up over the last two weeks, something that could hurt the team long-term — which is why fans are worried about Fields coming back so soon.

Things aren’t perfect in Packer-land either. Aaron Rodgers has played the season hurt, losing seven of his last eight starts. After being knocked out of last week’s loss to the Eagles and Jordan Love looking like a decent NFL quarterback, Rodgers will come to Chicago with something to prove.

Both teams are in bad sports but Rodgers will always have Chicago’s number. That’s why I’m picking the Packers this week.

