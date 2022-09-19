Bears vs. Packers: Everything we know about Chicago’s Week 2 loss

The Chicago Bears faced off against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in the first of two meetings this season. The excitement of this game was felt by the Bears fanbase, as fans wanted to see the second-year progression of Justin Fields against their biggest rivals.

Despite a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, the Packers’ 21-point second quarter seemed to do enough to put Chicago away. It gave them a 24-7 lead at halftime, which was too much for the Bears to overcome.

Here’s everything we know about Chicago’s 27-10 loss against the Packers.

Final Score: Packers 27, Bears 10

Keys to the Game

Eberflus’ Packers Debut: After a win in his coaching debut, Matt Eberflus’ next big test was his debut in the Bears-Packers rivalry. Despite taking an early 7-3 lead in the first quarter, Eberflus’ team could never capture another lead making him 0-1 against Green Bay to start.

Bears Run Defense: Chicago once again struggled to stop the run, where Aaron Jones feasted on the ground. Jones had 132 yards on 15 carries (8.8 average) and a touchdown. It’s the second straight week that the Bears have given up more than 176 yards on the ground, which is certainly concerning moving forward.

Justin Fields’ Play: Fields completed just 47.1% of his passes against the 49ers. In order to beat the Packers, he would need to improve that tremendously. He did complete 63.6% of his passes, but he only had 70 passing yards (on 11 pass attempts) along with an interception late in the fourth quarter.

Running The Ball: The Bears ran the ball better on Sunday, with their lone touchdown coming on the ground from Fields. Along with that, David Montgomery had 15 carries for 122 rushing yards – a great way to rebound after having just 26 rushing yards last week.

It was over when...

It was over when Aaron Rodgers hit Allen Lazard for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds left in the first half. That touchdown put the Packers up 17 points, which was too much for the Bears to overcome.

Despite taking an early 7-3 lead, Chicago was never able to capture consistent success against Green Bay.

3 Stars of the Game

*David Montgomery: Montgomery was the all-star tonight for the Bears offense. He carried the ball 15 times, rushing for 122 yards. He had a fantastic second half. He helped get Chicago into a scoring position multiple times, but the team couldn’t capitalize.

**Trevis Gipson: Gipson had four total tackles against the Packers, alongside getting to Rodgers twice for a sack. He played very well, building off of a solid performance in Week 1.

***Robert Quinn: Quinn added his first sack of the season, along with two total tackles in Sunday’s loss to the Packers. He added good pressure, continuing his success from the 2021 season. Outside of the second quarter, the defense did their job in slowing down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense.

What's next

The Bears will host the Texans next week at 12 p.m. CT. This will be Justin Fields’ second game against a fellow member of the 2021 quarterback draft class, as he plays against Houston’s Davis Mills.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire