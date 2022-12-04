Bears vs. Packers: 5 things to watch (and a prediction) for Week 13 matchup

The Chicago Bears (3-9) will face long-time rival Green Bay (4-8) at Soldier Field with a chance to end a seven-game losing streak against the Packers.

It’s the first time the two teams have met, with each having a losing record since 1973, and the Bears have a chance to improve their standing in the rivalry, which stands at 95-104-6.

Here are five things to watch in their Week 13 matchup – and a final prediction.

Does Justin Field start?

The exciting second-year quarterback sat out Week 12 due to a separated shoulder with a partially torn ligament. Fields was not on the injury report this Friday and is on track to play Sunday so long as he doesn’t suffer a setback.

However, after last week’s confusion around who would start between Trevor Siemian and Nathan Peterman, the injury report might be a bit of gamesmanship from a veteran coach.

Chicago has signed Tim Boyle off of Detroit’s practice squad after Trevor Siemian’s season ended with surgery to repair his oblique injury.

There’s excitement that Fields might play, but it seems complicated to believe that at 3-9, the Bears would risk their franchise quarterback’s health in a late-season game.

Aaron Rodgers's 23-5 record vs. Chicago

Although the two-time MVP quarterback is having one of the worst years of his career, he’s typically at his best against Chicago.

In addition to his 23-5 record, in the last five starts against Chicago, he’s 5-0 and completing 76% of his passes while averaging three touchdowns per game.

There’s good news and bad news. The bad news is Rodgers has never lost two consecutive games to the Bears. The good news is he hasn’t lost to Chicago since 2018, so there’s a chance to make his 23-5 record slightly worse.

How does Chicago stop the Green Bay rushing offense?

The Bears have had a hard time stopping running offenses this year. Opposing teams are averaging 143.9 yards per carry against Chicago (27th overall), and Chicago couldn’t stop Green Bay’s rushing attack in Week 2.

In the first meeting of these teams, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon combined for 193 rushing yards and one touchdown. This year, the two running backs combined 280 attempts (23 per game), 1,352 rushing yards, four touchdowns, and 4.8 yards per carry.

In Week 13, Chicago can expect another heavy dose of Jones and Dillon, especially with Rodgers nursing a rib and thumb injury. However, Jones and Dillon are nursing a shin and quad injury, so the Bears might have the advantage.

If Chicago gets a lead, can they hold onto it?

The Bears will have a chance to move the ball against Green Bay. The Packers are one of the worst teams at stopping the run (31st), and since losing linebackers Rashan Gary and De’Vondre Campbell, have allowed teams to rush for 203 yards and two touchdowns in their last three games.

But if the Bears move the ball and take the lead, can they hold on to it? In Week 2, the Bears took a 7-3 lead over Green Bay before the defense allowed 21 straight points and went into halftime down 24-7. In Week 13, if the Bears get the lead, they must focus on winning the game, not celebrate winning the quarter or a single drive.

Will the Bears end their seven-game losing streak against the Packers?

Chicago has lost seven consecutive games to Green Bay and the games haven’t been close. The average score is 29-16, in favor of the Packers.

While this might not be the year the Bears turn the tide against Green Bay, there is hope. Aaron Rodgers is injured, the Packers defense is in decline, and both starting running backs (Aaron Jones and AJ Dillion) are hurt but playing.

On the bright side, even if the losing streak extends to eight consecutive games, it’s not the worst losing streak in the history of the series. From 1994-98, the Bears lost 10 in a row against Green Bay.

Final Prediction: Packers 24, Bears 20

I don’t believe Justin Fields plays in this game which will make it difficult for Chicago to win, even if the run game is effective against a weak Packers defense.

The concern is with the Bears defense, which struggles against the run and has a hard time defending the pass. And while Kyler Gordon isn’t the same rookie he was when targeted in Week 2, he and safety Jaquan Brisker will be out on Sunday (concussion protocol), making a weak passing defense even worse.

