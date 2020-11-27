Bears vs. Packers: 12 things to know about their Week 12 game

The Chicago Bears are coming off a much-needed bye week where they have a chance to get back on track with a playoff spot still attainable. The only problem is they’ll have to face their heated rivals the Green Bay Packers on the primetime stage, where there’s not much confidence in the Bears to do anything else but lose in heartbreaking fashion.

Here are 12 things to know about the Bears’ Week 12 contest against the Packers.

The Bears are 3-17 against the Packers in the 20 meetings

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers have completely owned the Bears in this rivalry, and the statistics are enough to make Bears fans sick. In the last 20 meetings between these two teams, Chicago has won just three of those games.

Chicago has lost 7 of the last 8 games

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

To make matters worse, Chicago hasn't found much recent success against Green Bay, as the Packers have won seven of the last eight games in this series.

12/15/19 - Packers 21, Bears 13

09/05/19 - Packers 10, Bears 3

12/16/18 - Bears 24, Packers 17

09/09/18 - Packers 24, Bears 23

11/12/17 - Packers 23, Bears 16

09/28/17 - Packers 35, Bears 14

12/18/16 - Packers 30, Bears 27

10/20/16 - Packers 26, Bears 10

The Bears' last win in this rivalry came in Dec. 2018

Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

The last time the Bears beat the Packers was back during that magical 2018 season, where Chicago hosted Green Bay at Soldier Field and handed the Packers a 24-17 loss to win the NFC North for the first time in nearly a decade. That was Matt Nagy's first year as head coach, and things have certainly spiraled since that last high, where Chicago lost the next two games.

The Bears haven't beaten the Packers in Green Bay in five years

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

The last time the Bears beat the Packers in Green Bay was back in 2015, when they handed the Packers 17-13 loss on the night they retired Brett Favre's jersey. Interestingly enough, that was also a primetime game around Thanksgiving weekend.

The last 5 meetings have been one-score games

AP Photo/Mike Roemer

While the Packers have completely owned the Bears in this rivalry over the last few decades, Chicago has kept things close in the last couple of seasons. The last five meetings in this series have all been decided by one score.

The Bears haven’t won coming off a bye week since 2013

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears certainly benefited from a much-needed bye week, especially with the entire NFC North losing. But Chicago's track record coming off a bye is pretty brutal. The Bears have failed to win a game coming off a bye week since 2013, which ironically was a 27-20 primetime win against the Packers back on Nov. 13, 2013.

Packers are 6-1 over the Bears on Sunday Night Football

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The NFL loves a good Bears-Packers match-up on primetime. But those primetime games haven't loved the Bears back. Green Bay is 6-1 when facing Chicago on Sunday Night Football. To make matters worse, the Packers are 4-1 at Lambeau Field in those Sunday night games.

Aaron Rodgers has completely owned the Bears

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers has spend the better part of the last 12 years absolutely torching the Bears, and it's only gotten worse with age. In 23 games against Chicago, Rodgers has recorded a 18-5 record and thrown for 47 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions and a passer rating of 104.0.

The Bears upset the Packers last time these teams met on Thanksgiving weekend

Mike McGinnis/Getty Images

If you're someone that takes stock in signs, then this little bit of optimism is for you. The last time the Bears and Packers met on Thanksgiving weekend, Chicago spoiled Brett Favre night with a 17-13 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field on Thanksgiving night.

Green Bay leads the all-time series 99-95-5

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

More than three decades ago, the Bears had a convincing 19-game advantage in this rivalry. Since then, the Packers have glided to a four-game advantage. The Packers lead the all-time series 99-95-5, where they've won seven of the last eight games.

Mitchell Trubisky is 1-3 against the Packers

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Historically, Bears quarterbacks haven't fared well against the Packers. Which has more to do with the Packers quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers continuously getting the best of the Bears. With Trubisky likely to get the starting nod on Sunday night, he'll face the Packers for the fifth time in his career. His only win came in Dec. 2018, when the Bears beat the Packers 24-17 to win the NFC North.

Bears have allowed the fewest TDs in the league through Week 11

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The most maddening thing about this Bears team is that the defense is so freakishly good while the offense is so terribly bad. It would be easier if both units were underwhelming. The Bears defense has allowed just 18 touchdowns this season, the fewest in the NFL. Meanwhile, Chicago's offense has only scored 18 touchdowns all season.

