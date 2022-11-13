Bears vs. Lions: How to watch, listen and stream Week 10 game

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break their two-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout game. He set an NFL record with 178 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in a regular-season game. Now, Fields and Chicago’s offense will look to continue their hot streak against the 32nd-ranked Lions defense.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 10 matchup on Sunday:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

Television

FOX

Announcers

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), Laura Okmin (sideline)

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 226

Lions feed: XM 382

Betting Odds (via Tipico)

Spread : Bears (-3)

Money line : Bears (-145), Lions (+125)

Over/Under: 48.5

NFL Wire Site

Lions Wire

2022 Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time (CT) 1 Sept. 11 vs. San Francisco 49ers 12:00 p.m. Tickets 2 Sept. 18 at Green Bay Packers (SNF) 7:20 p.m. Tickets 3 Sept. 25 vs. Houston Texans 12:00 p.m. Tickets 4 Oct. 2 at New York Giants 12:00 p.m. Tickets 5 Oct. 9 at Minnesota Vikings 12:00 p.m. Tickets 6 Oct. 13 vs. Washington Commanders (TNF) 7:15 p.m. Tickets 7 Oct. 24 at New England Patriots (MNF) 7:15 p.m. Tickets 8 Oct. 30 at Dallas Cowboys 12:00 p.m. Tickets 9 Nov. 6 vs. Miami Dolphins 12:00 p.m. Tickets 10 Nov. 13 vs. Detroit Lions 12:00 p.m. Tickets 11 Nov. 20 at Atlanta Falcons 12:00 p.m. Tickets 12 Nov. 27 at New York Jets 12:00 p.m. Tickets 13 Dec. 4 vs. Green Bay Packers 12:00 p.m. Tickets 14 BYE WEEK 15 Dec. 18 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 12:00 p.m. Tickets 16 Dec. 24 vs. Buffalo Bills 12:00 p.m. Tickets 17 Jan. 1 at Detroit Lions 12:00 p.m. Tickets 18 Jan. 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings TBD Tickets

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Lions at Bears: Who wins Week 10? - Powered By PickUp

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire