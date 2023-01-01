Bears vs. Lions: How to watch, listen and stream Week 17 game

The Chicago Bears (3-12) will battle the Detroit Lions (7-8) on New Year’s Day, where Chicago is looking to break their eight-game losing streak.

But they’ll face a challenge against a Lions team fighting for their playoff lives. Meanwhile, the Bears are contending for a top-two draft pick — with the chance to land the No. 1 overall selection.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 17 matchup on Sunday:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.)

Television

FOX

Announcers

Kenny Albert (play by play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 385

Lions feed: XM 230

Betting Odds (via Tipico Sportsbook)

  • Spread: Bears (+6)

  • Money line: Bears (+210), Lions (-250)

  • Over/Under: 52

NFL Wire Site

Lions Wire

2022 Schedule

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (CT)

1

Sept. 11

vs.

San Francisco 49ers

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 18

at

Green Bay Packers (SNF)

7:20 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 25

vs.

Houston Texans

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

4

Oct. 2

at

New York Giants

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 9

at

Minnesota Vikings

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 13

vs.

Washington Commanders (TNF)

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 24

at

New England Patriots (MNF)

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct. 30

at

Dallas Cowboys

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 6

vs.

Miami Dolphins

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

10

Nov. 13

vs.

Detroit Lions

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 20

at

Atlanta Falcons

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

12

Nov. 27

at

New York Jets

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

13

Dec. 4

vs.

Green Bay Packers

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

14

BYE WEEK

15

Dec. 18

vs.

Philadelphia Eagles

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 24

vs.

Buffalo Bills

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

17

Jan. 1

at

Detroit Lions

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

18

Jan. 8

vs.

Minnesota Vikings

TBD

Tickets

