Bears vs. Lions: How to watch, listen and stream Week 17 game
The Chicago Bears (3-12) will battle the Detroit Lions (7-8) on New Year’s Day, where Chicago is looking to break their eight-game losing streak.
But they’ll face a challenge against a Lions team fighting for their playoff lives. Meanwhile, the Bears are contending for a top-two draft pick — with the chance to land the No. 1 overall selection.
Here’s how you can tune into the Week 17 matchup on Sunday:
Game Information
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions
Date: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
Time: 12 p.m. CT
Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Mich.)
Television
FOX
Announcers
Kenny Albert (play by play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
Radio
WBBM 780 (Chicago)
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: XM 385
Lions feed: XM 230
Betting Odds (via Tipico Sportsbook)
Spread: Bears (+6)
Money line: Bears (+210), Lions (-250)
Over/Under: 52
2022 Schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (CT)
1
Sept. 11
vs.
San Francisco 49ers
12:00 p.m.
2
Sept. 18
at
Green Bay Packers (SNF)
7:20 p.m.
3
Sept. 25
vs.
Houston Texans
12:00 p.m.
4
Oct. 2
at
New York Giants
12:00 p.m.
5
Oct. 9
at
Minnesota Vikings
12:00 p.m.
6
Oct. 13
vs.
Washington Commanders (TNF)
7:15 p.m.
7
Oct. 24
at
New England Patriots (MNF)
7:15 p.m.
8
Oct. 30
at
Dallas Cowboys
12:00 p.m.
9
Nov. 6
vs.
Miami Dolphins
12:00 p.m.
10
Nov. 13
vs.
Detroit Lions
12:00 p.m.
11
Nov. 20
at
Atlanta Falcons
12:00 p.m.
12
Nov. 27
at
New York Jets
12:00 p.m.
13
Dec. 4
vs.
Green Bay Packers
12:00 p.m.
14
BYE WEEK
15
Dec. 18
vs.
Philadelphia Eagles
12:00 p.m.
16
Dec. 24
vs.
Buffalo Bills
12:00 p.m.
17
Jan. 1
at
Detroit Lions
12:00 p.m.
18
Jan. 8
vs.
Minnesota Vikings
TBD