Bears vs. Lions: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

In the first of a series of eight one-game seasons, the Bears welcome the Detroit Lions to Soldier Field in Week 10's matchup between the two cellar-dwellers in the NFC North.

At this point in the season, it's hard to find reasons to be motivated to watch this Bears team. The offense, especially, has been torture. Mitch Trubisky can only misfire so many passes before fans decide its time to rake the leaves or take a nap. Hopefully, that won't be the case this week. THIS is the week when Trubisky proves he's a franchise quarterback. THIS is the week when he leads the Bears to their first of eight-straight wins and a storybook ride to the playoffs.

Or, maybe, this will be another exhibit in the case against Trubisky remaining under center beyond this season. Either way, you'll have to tune-in to find out.

Here's how you can watch, listen and stream the game:

Game Information

Detroit Lions (3-4-1) vs. Chicago Bears (3-5)

Date: Sunday, November 10

Time: 12:00 p.m. CST

Location: Soldier Field | Chicago, Ill

TV: CBS







NBC Sports Chicago Coverage

Football Aftershow at the conclusion of the game



Announcers

Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts



Stream







Stream on NFL Game Pass

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago) and 105.9 FM

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: 228

Lions feed: 385

