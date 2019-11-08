Bears vs. Lions: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online
In the first of a series of eight one-game seasons, the Bears welcome the Detroit Lions to Soldier Field in Week 10's matchup between the two cellar-dwellers in the NFC North.
At this point in the season, it's hard to find reasons to be motivated to watch this Bears team. The offense, especially, has been torture. Mitch Trubisky can only misfire so many passes before fans decide its time to rake the leaves or take a nap. Hopefully, that won't be the case this week. THIS is the week when Trubisky proves he's a franchise quarterback. THIS is the week when he leads the Bears to their first of eight-straight wins and a storybook ride to the playoffs.
Or, maybe, this will be another exhibit in the case against Trubisky remaining under center beyond this season. Either way, you'll have to tune-in to find out.
Here's how you can watch, listen and stream the game:
Game Information
Detroit Lions (3-4-1) vs. Chicago Bears (3-5)
Date: Sunday, November 10
Time: 12:00 p.m. CST
Location: Soldier Field | Chicago, Ill
TV: CBS
NBC Sports Chicago Coverage
Football Aftershow at the conclusion of the game
Announcers
Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts
Stream
Radio
WBBM 780 (Chicago) and 105.9 FM
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: 228
Lions feed: 385
Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.
Bears vs. Lions: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago