Bears vs. Lions predictions: Can Matt Eberflus, Justin Fields get signature win? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears should have beaten the Lions when they played in Week 11. They dominated on both sides of the ball for 56 minutes, but suffered huge let downs on offense and defense in the last four minutes. Can they correct their mistakes and get revenge at Soldier Field this weekend? Here’s what the Under Center Podcast crew thinks

KENNETH DAVIS

The Lions snatched a victory away from the Bears several weeks ago. Some would say, the Bears gave that game away. The Bears definitely aided in giving it away, but I think it was more of Detroit having confidence that they can turn it on when needed. Perhaps Lions center Frank Ragnow being out will aid the Bears in pressuring Jared Goff, and slowing down the Lions run game like the Bears did for most of the last game versus Detroit. I think the Bears could win this game, but I'm going to go with the Kitties on this one.

Lions: 27, Bears: 21

JOSH SCHROCK

The Bears have never won back-to-back games under head coach Matt Eberflus. They also have yet to beat a team this season that doesn’t have a coach on the hot seat (Frank Reich and Josh McDaniels have been fired and Ron Rivera will soon join them) or is using a backup quarterback (Joshua Dobbs).

Sunday’s game against the Lions is a chance for the Bears to make a statement that the growth they keep talking about is real. The Bears match up well with the Lions from a scheme and personnel standpoint. Chicago has outplayed the Lions in two of their last three matchups but coughed up big fourth quarter leads in both instances.

I think the Bears get over the hump against Dan Campbell’s Lions this time. Quarterback Justin Fields has rushed for over 100 yards in each of his last three games against the Lions. Detroit’s defense has given up an average of 30.25 points per game over the last month and struggled stopping the Bears three weeks ago.

The Bears win the battle in the trenches, Fields shines with his legs, and the Bears move to 5-8.

I already hate this pick.

Bears: 27, Lions: 23

ALEX SHAPIRO

The Bears probably had their best chance to get a win against the NFC North leaders when they shocked the Lions for three and a half quarters in Week 11. The Lions will not be taken by surprise again. They’ll also be armed with the info that helped them beat the Bears down the stretch last month: throw to David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs as an extension of the run game, and attack the middle of the field with Sam LaPorta.

Justin Fields has enjoyed some of the best performances of his career against the Lions, and Detroit’s defense remains susceptible to big plays. There’s no reason to believe the Bears won’t be able to muster more points this Sunday than they did against the Vikings in Week 12. But the Bears aren’t set up to win a shootout, and that’s what could develop at Soldier Field this Sunday.

Lions: 31, Bears: 24

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.