Bears vs. Lions predictions: Will Chicago rebound with a win in Week 4?

The Chicago Bears (1-2) will host the Detroit Lions (0-3) on Sunday, where they’ll be looking to rebound following an absolutely brutal loss where the offense mustered its worst offensive performance under Matt Nagy.

Last week against the Cleveland Browns, rookie quarterback Justin Fields made his first NFL start, which was a complete disaster with Nagy essentially plugging in Fields to his Andy Dalton game plan. The big question is who will be calling plays on offense this week, where we could very likely see offensive coordinator Bill Lazor get the nod for the second time in two years.

Following a week where Nagy has come under extreme scrutiny, the Bears need a win desperately, against the Lions, no less.

Will Chicago rebound with a win in Week 4? Our Bears Wire staff shares their predictions for Sunday’s game.

Alyssa Barbieri (3-0): 20-17, Bears

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

This game couldn’t have come at a better time for the Bears. Following a brutal offensive showing against the Browns, Chicago’s offense needs a spark this week. As of Friday, the Bears didn’t name a starting quarterback, but it’ll likely be Justin Fields as Andy Dalton recovers from his knee injury. If that’s the case, the hope is that Bill Lazor will be the one calling plays, where he’ll look to design a game plan that caters to Fields’ strengths, the opposite of what Matt Nagy did last week against the Browns. Chicago should establish a balanced attack with David Montgomery to get things going and look to get Fields outside the pocket to help jumpstart a downfield passing attack that’s been the worst in the NFL.

While there are questions on offense, the Bears defense still has some of the juice left over from that 2018 season, as evidenced by how they were able to keep them in the game as long as they did last week, despite seeing the field for 40 minutes. Khalil Mack and the defense have made things difficult on Jared Goff in the past, and this feels like one of those games where Chicago’s defense will rise up and secure a victory.

Brendan Sugrue (3-0): 17-13, Bears

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

To the chagrin of many fans looking for change, the Chicago Bears are going to win this week against the Lions. It just seems like a foregone conclusion. Despite the disturbing offensive showing last week, the Bears were still within one score of a very talented Browns team at halftime thanks to their stellar defense. The Lions, though they have been competitive this season, aren’t close to the level of the Rams or Browns. The Bears defense can contain Jared Goff and Detroit’s offense and should keep them in the game all day long. When it comes to the Bears offense, I’m expecting a much different gameplan this time around.

Matt Nagy knows he was embarrassed last week and is likely handing over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. It’s just the move that will push this team over the edge against lower competition, allowing Nagy to keep his job right before they enter a buzzsaw with their next few games on the schedule. This is Bears football; Good enough to beat the bad teams, but don’t stand a chance against the good ones. The circus continues…

Ryan Fedrau (3-0): 21-13, Lions

AP Photo/David Dermer

After a terrible offensive showing, I find it hard to believe the Bears will win another football game, at least any time soon. If there’s a game they’re going to win, it’s against the Lions. Their next six games after that will be tough, and likely have Chicago as heavy underdogs.

No matter who the quarterback is on Sunday, the offense won’t find much success if they don’t switch things up. Matt Nagy has proven that he cannot call plays and doesn’t know how to switch things up on offense. Even though he’s 5-1 against the Lions in his career, those were different Bears teams.

It’s going to be close but the Lions will end up winning this football game.

