Bears vs. Lions live stream: Watch 2018 NFL Thanksgiving Day game online

Gobble gobble, NFL fans! Before you dive into turkey and all the fixings, start your day by watching the Bears and Lions battle in an NFC North clash.

Chicago and Detroit are at opposite ends of the NFC North. The Bears sit atop the pack with a 7-3 record, and the Lions are in the cellar at 4-6.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is expected to miss the game in Detroit with a right shoulder injury. If Trubisky can't go, backup Chase Daniel will make his third career start and first start since 2014.

The teams met in Chicago just two weeks ago, with the Bears coming away with a 34-22 win on Nov. 11. Former Raiders edge rusher Khalil Mack sacked Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford twice in that game.

The Bears are favored by three points in Thursday's matchup, and here's how you can watch the Thanksgiving Day game live on TV and online.

Start time: Thursday, Nov. 22, at 9:30 a.m. PT

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: fuboTV




