Bears vs. Lions game picks: Will Chicago snap 8-game losing streak in Week 17?

The Chicago Bears (3-12) will battle the Detroit Lions (7-8) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Chicago is coming off a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, where the Bears kept things close in the first half before things got away from them in the second half.

Now, Chicago will battle a surging Lions team that’s fighting for a playoff spot in these final two weeks. Detroit is a 6-point home favorite against the Bears, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set for 52.

Can Chicago snap their eight-game losing streak to kick off the new year? Our Bears Wire staff share their game picks for Sunday’s matchup.

Alyssa Barbieri (9-6): Lions 28, Bears 24

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A lot has changed since the last time these teams met. While the Bears are contending for a top-two draft pick, the Lions are battling for their playoff lives. Coming off an embarrassing loss to the Panthers, Detroit will come out determined to make it a sweep of Chicago to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The Bears have been shorthanded at receiver and defensive back, although it looks like Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown have a chance to return just in time for the New Year. While Chicago’s rookie trio of cornerbacks did a solid job containing Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs last week, they’ll face another test against a high-powered Lions offense featuring Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie Jameson Williams.

While Justin Fields should provide his share of highlights in this outing (especially after going off for 147 rushing yards in the last meeting), it’s still hard to pick Chicago to snap their eight-game losing streak with their roster deficiencies. Expect another close game between the Bears and Lions, but the better roster will ultimately win out, inching Chicago closer to the No. 1 pick.

Brendan Sugrue (8-7): Lions 28, Bears 23

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The last time these two teams met, the Lions were without several of their offensive weapons, while the Bears were a relatively healthy team, riding the momentum of a suddenly dangerous offense. The Lions pulled out a close victory at the very end and now as they meet again, both teams have gone in opposite directions.

Story continues

Detroit went on an improbable run to set themselves up with a shot to make the postseason, while also getting key players back on offense in the process. The Bears, meanwhile, have been in a tailspin and have seen many of their impact players be lost for the season due to injuries. Still, the Bears have played opponents tough and after going through the gauntlet facing two Super Bowl contenders in the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills, they’re facing a Lions team that has come back to earth a bit since their loss to the Carolina Panthers. They could be ripe for an upset, but with the Bears missing several players on offense and defense, that doesn’t seem likely.

Quarterback Justin Fields’ receiving options have dwindled in recent weeks and there’s no telling who will be available on Sunday. On defense, the Bears’ young secondary has stood tall in the face of adversity but can’t hold on forever when there’s very little pass rush and push up front. This could be another close game for much of the afternoon until the Lions pull away with a victory in the fourth quarter.

Ryan Fedrau (8-7): Lions 27, Bears 26

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions are red hot, winning 6 of their last 8 games. The Bears lost their last meeting by one point, which could have been avoided if Cairo Santos didn’t miss an extra point. This time around, I believe it will be close but remains the same, with a Lions win.

The Lions are 7-8, with a chance to make the playoffs still. A lot rides on this game for them. The Bears are 3-12 and have nothing to play for. That makes them a dangerous opponent, as they could look to spoil any last chance Detroit has at being a wildcard team this season. Still, I think the Lions take this one. It won’t be easy for them though.

[listicle id=526654]

[listicle id=526550]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire