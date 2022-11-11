Bears vs. Lions game picks: Will Chicago get back in the win column in Week 10?

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Bears are coming off a 35-32 shootout loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had a record-setting performance with 178 rushing yards. This Chicago offense is trending upward (and fast), and there’s no reason to believe it’s going to stop any time soon.

After putting up 33, 29, and 32 points against the Patriots, Cowboys and Dolphins, this Bears offense could top that when they welcome the Lions’ worst-ranked defense to town.

Will Chicago get back in the win column against Detroit in Week 10? Our Bears Wire staff share their game picks for Sunday’s matchup.

Alyssa Barbieri (5-4): Bears 35, Lions 24

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

When looking at this Bears offense with Justin Fields, this team is going to remain competitive in games, even if their defense continues to struggle. There aren’t any gimme wins on the schedule, but this matchup against the Lions feels pretty close. Chicago has dominated this rivalry in recent history, winning seven of the last eight meetings.

The Bears have been averaging 31.3 points over the last three games, against some solid defenses in the Patriots, Cowboys and Dolphins. So, naturally, the expectation is that it continues against the Lions’ worst-ranked defense, allowing 29.3 points per game.

Then there’s the Fields factor. The kid is a star, and he’s absolutely rolling right now, coming off a record-setting performance where he rushed for 178 yards. He’s looked more confident and comfortable over the last three weeks, and against some solid defenses in the Patriots, Cowboys and Dolphins. Now, he gets a chance to continue his ascension among the league’s most talented young players.

Ultimately, both of these teams are competing for a top-10 draft pick. So at least there is a small consolation for the team that doesn’t come out of this with a win.

Story continues

Brendan Sugrue (3-6): Bears 40, Lions 24

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Do you like points? Are you still feeling the high of last week’s onslaught of offense? Then this is the game for you! I’m chugging the Kool-Aid when it comes to the Chicago Bears offense and I’m not going to stop until they give me a good reason. The Bears are facing a Detroit Lions team that is dead last in total yards allowed per game with 417.3. They’re near the bottom in nearly every major defensive category, notably second-to-last in rushing yards per game (148.8) and are dead last in third-down percentage. It just so happens the Bears have excelled in those two areas the last few weeks. They’re first in the NFL in rushing yards per game with 195.4 and are converting 55.10% of their third downs over the last three weeks, tops in the NFL.

In short, this has the potential to be the best offensive performance for the Bears this year and that’s what I think happens on Sunday. Justin Fields is the talk of the league with his explosive abilities and he’s only getting better as the games go on. He and the entire offense continue to build their chemistry and it’s going to be even more evident against such a poor defense.

Speaking of poor defenses, the Bears defense has fallen off considerably since their fire sale just before the NFL trade deadline and they’re likely going to give up plenty of yards to quarterback Jared Goff and the Lions offense. The good news is Goff has thrown an interception in all but two games this season. It’s an opportunity for the defense to recapture some of the mojo they had earlier in the season. It’s still going to be a high-scoring affair, but everything points to the Bears having the clear edge. The Lions already won their lone big game of the season when they defeated the Green Bay Packers last weekend. They won’t replicate that success at Soldier Field.

Ryan Fedrau (6-3): Bears 31, Lions 17

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

With how well the Bears offense has been playing, there’s no excuse for them to not score 30 again this week. The Lions have struggled against the Bears, with them only having 1 win against Chicago since 2018. That trend will continue with Justin Fields leading his team to their fourth win of the season.

The defense has to improve this week. They’ve been embarrassing to say the least. The offense has played well enough to win their last two games, their defense, not so much. That all changes this week.

Nate Atkins (1-1): Bears 33, Lions 17

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Detroit defense rebounded against Green Bay last week, but the Lions struggled with mobile quarterback Jalen Hurts in week one. The Bears’ offense has found an identity with Justin Fields as a dual-threat quarterback despite lacking a premier wide receiver.

Detroit, however, is struggling to move the ball on offense due to injuries at wide receiver and running back. As a result, the Lions’ offense has only scored 16 points in the last three games. With Detroit fielding one of the worst defenses in the NFL and their offense having issues, the Bears should win big.

[pickup_prop id=”29691″>

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire