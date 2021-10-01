Bears vs. Lions: 8 things to know about their Week 4 divisional contest

The Chicago Bears will host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, where both teams are desperate for a win following their respective starts.

The Lions are winless following a pair of heartbreakers, where they just as easily could’ve been 2-1. Meanwhile, the Bears could just as easily be 0-3 if not for a Justin Fields scramble on third down that saved a close win over the Bengals.

Here are 8 things to know ahead of the Bears’ Week 4 game against the Lions:

Bears lead series, 102-75-5

The Bears and Lions are certainly no strangers to each other, and they’ll be meeting for the 183rd time on Sunday. Chicago has dominated the series 102-75-5, and the hope is they add a 103rd win to the column with a much-needed win on Sunday.

Bears have won 5 of the last 6 games

The Bears have dominated the Lions over the last three years, winning five of the last six meetings dating back to 2018. Up until last December, the Bears hadn’t lost to the Lions since Matt Nagy took over as head coach. Now, Chicago is 5-1 against Detroit under Nagy, where they’ll be looking to make it 6-1.

Bears blew a 10-point lead in final minutes of last meeting

Speaking of that lone loss to the Lions under Nagy, it was about as brutal a loss as you can imagine. Well, maybe not as bad as last week’s against the Browns. Chicago essentially blew a 30-20 lead in the final 2:15 of the game. Mitchell Trubisky lost a fumble at the Bears’ 17-yard line, which was recovered by the Lions, who scored a touchdown to take a 34-30 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Lions QB Jared Goff is 0-10 without Sean McVay

While Jared Goff is 2-1 against the Bears, that was during his time with the Rams. Since being traded to the Lions, Goff has struggled without former coach Sean McVay, losing his first three games with Detroit. In fact, Goff has gone 0-10 without McVay, when you factor in his rookie season with Jeff Fisher, where he went 0-7. That certainly bodes well for the Bears, who will host Goff and the Lions on Sunday.

Chicago has averaged 26.3 points per game vs. Detroit during Matt Nagy era

With questions about the offense’s ability to move the ball, yet alone score points, this game couldn’t have happened at a better time as the Bears offense looks to get on track. The Bears are averaging just 13.3 points this season. But the good news is that they’ve averaged nearly 30 points per game against the Lions since Nagy took over as head coach (26.3 ppg). The most points Chicago has scored this season is 20, and that was with an assist from the defense with a pick-6.

Bears defense has allowed 21.3 points per game vs. Lions in Nagy era

While Chicago’s defense has been pretty stout during Nagy’s tenure, they’ve given up more points against Detroit than you’d like. The Bears defense has allowed 21.3 points per game against the Lions over the last three years, which would indicate the offense is going to need a strong showing. Then again, that was with Matthew Stafford at quarterback. We’ll see Goff manages.

Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn have combined for 6.5 sacks in three games

The Bears are finally getting their moneys worth in Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn, who have combined for 6.5 sacks through three games. Quinn leads the way with 3.5 sacks, where he’s registered at least 0.5 sack in each of the first three games. Mack has 3.0 sacks, including a 2.0-sack performance against the Browns. We’ll see if Chicago’s pass rush can keep things going against Goff and Detroit on Sunday.

David Montgomery has yet to eclipse 100 rushing yards vs. Lions

In four career games against the Lions, David Montgomery has rushed for 271 yards on 63 carries (4.3 average) and two scores. But believe it or not, Montgomery has never rushed for 100 yards against the Lions before. In those four games, Montgomery has gained 60, 75, 64 and 72 yards. There couldn’t be a better time for Montgomery to finally get that 100-yard game against Detroit than this week, where the team desperately needs success on offense.

Lions are giving up 31.7 points per game

The Bears are scoring the second-fewest points in the NFL with 13.3 points per game — ahead of only the Jets. So it’s a good thing they’re facing a Lions defense that’s giving up the most points in the NFL with 31.7 per game. Whether Chicago is capable of scoring even remotely close to 30 points per game remains to be seen.

