Bears vs. Jets: How to watch, listen and stream Week 12 game
The Chicago Bears (3-8) will battle the New York Jets (6-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break their four-game losing streak.
The Bears are coming off a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, where quarterback Justin Fields suffered a separated left shoulder. He’s officially a game-time decision for Sunday, where the the hope is Chicago doesn’t risk further injury to their young QB. If that’s the case, Trevor Siemian will get the starting nod, and he’ll have to contend with a dominant Jets defensive front.
Here’s how you can tune into the Week 12 matchup on Sunday:
Game Information
Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets
Date: Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022
Time: 12 p.m. CT
Location: Metlife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)
Television
FOX
Announcers
Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter)
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
Radio
WBBM 780 (Chicago)
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: XM 384
Jets feed: XM 229
Betting Odds (via Tipico)
Spread: Bears (+7)
Money line: Bears (+260), Jets (-320)
Over/Under: 38
2022 Schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (CT)
1
Sept. 11
vs.
San Francisco 49ers
12:00 p.m.
2
Sept. 18
at
Green Bay Packers (SNF)
7:20 p.m.
3
Sept. 25
vs.
Houston Texans
12:00 p.m.
4
Oct. 2
at
New York Giants
12:00 p.m.
5
Oct. 9
at
Minnesota Vikings
12:00 p.m.
6
Oct. 13
vs.
Washington Commanders (TNF)
7:15 p.m.
7
Oct. 24
at
New England Patriots (MNF)
7:15 p.m.
8
Oct. 30
at
Dallas Cowboys
12:00 p.m.
9
Nov. 6
vs.
Miami Dolphins
12:00 p.m.
10
Nov. 13
vs.
Detroit Lions
12:00 p.m.
11
Nov. 20
at
Atlanta Falcons
12:00 p.m.
12
Nov. 27
at
New York Jets
12:00 p.m.
13
Dec. 4
vs.
Green Bay Packers
12:00 p.m.
14
BYE WEEK
15
Dec. 18
vs.
Philadelphia Eagles
12:00 p.m.
16
Dec. 24
vs.
Buffalo Bills
12:00 p.m.
17
Jan. 1
at
Detroit Lions
12:00 p.m.
18
Jan. 8
vs.
Minnesota Vikings
TBD
