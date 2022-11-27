Bears vs. Jets: Everything we know about Chicago’s Week 12 loss

The Chicago Bears lost their fifth straight game, falling 31-10 to the New York Jets on Sunday. They are now 3-9 on the season and 0-2 at MetLife Stadium this season.

The Bears had more than just a loss on the schedule today. Safety Eddie Jackson (foot) and receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle) left the game with injuries, which is something to keep an eye on. Last week, Chicago lost quarterback Justin Fields due to a left shoulder injury. Now, they have potentially lost two additional key starters.

Here’s everything we know about Chicago’s Week 12 loss.

Final Score: Jets 31, Bears 10

Kevin Wexler-USA TODAY Sports

Keys to the Game

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Trevor Siemian Show: In warm-ups, Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. It was reported that Nathan Peterman would start for the Bears. It turned into a game-time decision, as Siemian was able to get healthy enough to play. After scoring twice in the first two possessions of the game, the offense shut down and was shut out in the second half.

Bears’ defensive struggles continue: Chicago has struggled defensively during this losing streak, giving up at least 27 points in each of their last five games. In the first half, those struggles weren’t as apparent. In the second half, the defense fans have grown to loathe showed up, missing tackles, blowing coverage, and helping put this game out of reach.

Guaranteed losing record: With this loss to the Jets, the Bears will now have a losing record for the second straight season. Even with a win, it seemed like a long shot, but now, the best Chicago can do this season is 8-9.

Injuries to key starters: The Bears were already shorthanded heading into this game, with Justin Fields, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon all ruled out. But MetLife Stadium wasn’t kind to Chicago, as Eddie Jackson (foot), Darnell Mooney (ankle) and Riley Reiff (shoulder) were among those who sustained injuries.

It was over when...

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

It was over when Mike White hit Elijah Moore for a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter. It extended the Jets’ lead to 14, making it a 24-10 game, with New York’s defense already suffocating Chicago’s offense.

From there, the Bears couldn’t get anything going. They had a few offensive drives that looked promising but were stopped by the Jets’ defense. Overall, it was a dominating win by New York.

3 Stars of the Game

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

*David Montgomery: If there were a bright spot on offense, it was David Montgomery. He had 14 carries for 79 yards on Sunday. He also had three catches for 34 yards, totaling for 113 yards from scrimmage.

**Jack Sanborn: Jack Sanborn played well, with 15 total tackles against the Jets. That was a career-high for the rookie, who has seen his workload increase since the Roquan Smith trade.

***Darrynton Evans: Darrynton Evans looks good when called upon, rushing for 34 yards on nine carries. In addition, Evans caught one pass for 33 yards. Evans finished the day touching the ball 10 times with 67 yards from scrimmage.

What's next

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears will play the Packers for the second time this season next Sunday ahead of a much-needed bye week. Their first meeting came back in Week 2, where Chicago fell to Green Bay, 27-10. The Bears are looking for their first win against the Packers since 2018.

[listicle id=523847]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire