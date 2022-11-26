Bears vs. Jets: 5 things to watch (and a prediction) for Week 12 matchup

The Chicago Bears (3-8) will play the New York Jets (6-4) in New Jersey and look to spoil the Jets’ future chances of making the playoffs. However, the Bears will likely take the field without Justin Fields, who injured his non-throwing shoulder last week against the Falcons.

It won’t happen on Sunday for fans looking to see a matchup of the 2021 second overall pick (Zach Wilson) vs. the 11th overall pick (Fields). Even if Fields plays, the Jets have benched Wilson in favor of backup quarterback Mike White.

Chicago struggles in road games and is 1-5 on the season. Without Fields and facing an elite Jets defensive line, it will be tough for the Bears to leave with their fourth win of the season and end their current losing streak.

Here are five things to watch in their Week 12 matchup — and a final prediction.

A game (most likely) without Justin Fields

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Bears offense since Week 6 is unrecognizable. Chicago averaged 274 yards and 17.2 points per game through the first five weeks. Over the last six weeks, the offense improved to 369 yards and 25.8 points per game.

Chicago’s success is coming from designed runs for Justin Fields. However, the offense will look completely different if the Bears are without their second-year quarterback and relying on Trevor Siemian.

Don’t be surprised if the former Northwestern quarterback looks good on Sunday. The current Bears offense caters to his strengths. Siemian is a great quarterback when throwing the ball short, in the middle of the field, and outside. However, he isn’t a dual threat as a quarterback and could be better at throwing deep passes.

During his time in Denver, his two favorite targets were Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. This could mean a big day for Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney but a quiet day for Cole Kmet.

Bears offensive line vs. Jets defensive line

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

New York has an elite defensive line. As a result, the Jets allow the ninth fewest rushing yards per game. The Bears are the best rushing offense in the NFL, but if they are without Fields, they’re the 15th-best rushing offense.

The loss of Fields will be an advantage for the Jets, who will no longer have to worry about the quarterback run and can key running backs David Montgomery and rookie Trestan Ebner.

Siemian doesn’t hold the ball as long as Fields, but he also has a reputation for getting sacked often. In his career, Siemian is averaging two sacks per game. Again, this is an advantage for the Jets, who are seventh in pressures and sixth in total sacks.

Mike White starting over Zach Wilson

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Despite Wilson overseeing a 5-2 record for the Jets, the team has decided to bench the young quarterback in favor of Mike White.

White was the third quarterback on the depth chart, and while Wilson was injured earlier this year, he sat while Joe Flacco led the Jets offense. However, this week New York has decided to go with White, who went 1-2 as a starter last season and had inconsistent performances.

There will be plenty of hype around White. In his first start, he set the NFL record for most completions (37) and highest completion percentage (82.2%) while throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Bengals. But two weeks later, he threw four interceptions in a 45-17 loss to Buffalo.

Typically backup quarterbacks have nothing to lose. They can enter a game and let it rip because expectations are low. However, the Jets are contending for a playoff spot, making this a more demanding game for White.

Will the Bears get the White who played the Bengals or the one who played the Bills?

Chicago's struggles in away games

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Bears have been awful on the road this season with a 1-5 record. They are scoring 0.6 points less and giving up 6.1 more points. You don’t need to excel in analytics to know that scoring less and letting opponents score more is a recipe for disaster.

It’s hard to know why Chicago struggles on the road, but they do. On offense, they average fewer rushing yards and fewer points. On defense, they allow teams to rush for more yards and have a higher completion percentage.

If the Bears want to beat the Jets, they must overcome their losing record on the road and perform like they do at Soldier Field.

Can the Bears snap their four-game losing streak?

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are coming off a brutal 27-24 loss to the Falcons, where they surrendered a 10-point lead, and Fields suffered a separated left shoulder.

Chicago has lost four straight since upsetting New England in Foxborough in Week 7. In addition, Chicago has continually lost close games, with three of four losses coming by three points or less.

The Jets are a team in conflict after benching their starting quarterback despite a 5-2 record. However, the Bears could be without Fields and struggle on the road.

Will Week 12 let the Bears snap their losing streak and get their fourth win?

Final Prediction: Jets 17, Bears 14

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will struggle without Fields, and if he plays, I’m curious to see how long he lasts after a few hits from the Jets’ defensive line. I don’t expect White to have a good game, despite the Bears’ defense ranking 27th in points allowed and playing poorly on the road.

With New York unable to run the ball effectively after the loss of Breece Hall, the Jets defense will carry them to a close victory, and the Bears’ losing streak will continue as they move to 1-6 in road games.

