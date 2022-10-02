Bears vs. Giants: How to watch, listen and stream the Week 4 game

The Chicago Bears (2-1) are hitting the road to face the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to extend their win streak to two games.

The Bears and Giants are both in a position to improve to 3-1 on the season, which is something no one saw coming before the season started. Chicago and New York are evenly-matched teams heading into this game, with solid rushing attacks, stout defenses and first-year head coaches.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 3 matchup on Sunday:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Time: Noon CT

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

Television

FOX

Announcers

Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter)

Stream

FuboTV (try it for free)

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 386

Giants feed: XM 228

Betting Odds (via Tipico)

  • Spread: Bears (+3.5)

  • Money line: Bears (+140), Giants (-165)

  • Over/Under: 39.5

NFL Wire Site

Giants Wire

2022 Schedule

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (CT)

1

Sept. 11

vs.

San Francisco 49ers

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 18

at

Green Bay Packers (SNF)

7:20 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 25

vs.

Houston Texans

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

4

Oct. 2

at

New York Giants

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 9

at

Minnesota Vikings

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 13

vs.

Washington Commanders (TNF)

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 24

at

New England Patriots (MNF)

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct. 30

at

Dallas Cowboys

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 6

vs.

Miami Dolphins

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

10

Nov. 13

vs.

Detroit Lions

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 20

at

Atlanta Falcons

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

12

Nov. 27

at

New York Jets

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

13

Dec. 4

vs.

Green Bay Packers

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

14

BYE WEEK

15

Dec. 18

vs.

Philadelphia Eagles

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 24

vs.

Buffalo Bills

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

17

Jan. 1

at

Detroit Lions

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

18

Jan. 8

vs.

Minnesota Vikings

TBD

Tickets

