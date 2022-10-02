Bears vs. Giants: How to watch, listen and stream the Week 4 game

The Chicago Bears (2-1) are hitting the road to face the New York Giants (2-1) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to extend their win streak to two games.

The Bears and Giants are both in a position to improve to 3-1 on the season, which is something no one saw coming before the season started. Chicago and New York are evenly-matched teams heading into this game, with solid rushing attacks, stout defenses and first-year head coaches.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 3 matchup on Sunday:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. New York Giants

Date: Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022

Time: Noon CT

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, NJ)

Television

FOX

Announcers

Joe Davis (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter)

Stream

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 386

Giants feed: XM 228

Spread : Bears (+3.5)

Money line : Bears (+140), Giants (-165)

Over/Under: 39.5

NFL Wire Site

Giants Wire

2022 Schedule

