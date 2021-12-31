Bears vs. Giants predictions: Will Chicago win their second straight game?

The Chicago Bears (5-10) will host the New York Giants (4-11) on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to close out their home slate with a victory.

It’s going to be a battle between two bad football teams on Sunday, where it’s a win-win for the Giants, who own the Bears’ first-round selection this season after Chicago traded up to acquire Justin Fields.

But Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn appears to have a date with history on Sunday, where he can break Richard Dent’s Bears single-season sack record with one.

Can Chicago make it three in a row against the Giants? Our Bears Wire staff shares their predictions for Sunday’s game.

Alyssa Barbieri (13-2): Bears 24, Giants 13

The only people watching this game are going to be Bears and Giants fans, and even that’s questionable. A battle of two bad teams doesn’t promise to be entertaining, but it’s the storylines that might give people a reason to watch.

The good news for the Bears is that the Giants are one of the few teams that’s worse than them, so at least the home crowd at Soldier Field will get to celebrate the New Year with a victory.

Unfortunately, it looks like it’s going to be Andy Dalton vs. Mike Glennon in this game. That’s right, former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon, who they paid $18 million to start four games in 2017. That can only mean good things for Chicago.

There’s one reason for Bears fans to watch on Sunday, and that’s linebacker Robert Quinn being one sack away from breaking Richard Dent’s Bears single-season sack record. Quinn has recorded a sack in each of his last seven games, and there’s no reason to believe that stops against Glennon on Sunday.

Well, that, and this will likely be Matt Nagy’s final game as Bears head coach at Soldier Field.

Brendan Sugrue (13-2): Bears 26, Giants 10

Get ready for a barnburner on the lakefront because nothing says compelling football like the lowly Bears and Giants. It’s the fourth year in a row these two teams are meeting, but it’s also Mike Glennon’s first trip back to Soldier Field since he was with the Bears in 2017. Glennon is the presumed starter with Daniel Jones out due to a neck injury and he’s likely not going to get a warm welcome.

The Giants are one of the only teams more inept at offense than the Bears. They’re averaging just 16.5 points a game and haven’t scored more than 10 points in three of their last four games. With the Bears defense still playing at a high-enough level, Glennon and New York’s offense won’t get much of anything going. We also might see history from Robert Quinn as he looks to set the franchise record for most sacks in a season.

For the Bears offense, they’re feeling good after their last-minute win against the Seahawks. With this likely being Matt Nagy’s final home game as coach, I can see his team rallying around him to send him out with a convincing victory. It really doesn’t matter who is starting at quarterback at this point either. The Bears will get their final win of the year and give the fans something to smile about one last time at Soldier Field.

Ryan Fedrau (9-6): Bears 27, Giants 20

The Bears might be bad, but they’ve been better than the Giants over the last few seasons. They’ve won their last two meetings against New York, and will do so again this Sunday.

Coming off of that upset win in Seattle, Chicago has all the momentum needed to win. For the first time since Thanksgiving, they’re favored to win, too.

What I’m looking forward to is Robert Quinn potentially breaking Richard Dent’s sack record. He’s on pace to do it with two games left, and if there’s any team he’ll get it against, it’s the Giants.

Nate Atkins (8-3): Bears 24, Giants 14

The Bears and Giants are two of the league’s poorest clubs. Except for the New York and Chicago supporters, I don’t think anyone else is interested in this game. Also, for a man whose career is on the line, Matt Nagy appears to make the same mistakes when it comes to choosing a starting quarterback. Nick Foles should be the starter with two games remaining.

Fields is young and has taken a beating this year, while Foles has the hot hand; Andy Dalton is overpaid, old, and injured. The Bears should shut Justin Fields down. Even though he’s only played 12 games, the rookie quarterback is the fourth most sacked quarterback this season.

Because the Giants are bad, the Bears should win this game.

