Bears vs. Falcons predictions: Can team win to keep playoff dreams alive? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If the Bears want to keep their playoff dreams alive for one more week, they’ll have to get a win over the Falcons at Soldier Field. It’s been an up and down year for Atlanta– much like in Chicago. The Under Center podcast crew explains how they think the game will go on Sunday.

KENNETH DAVIS

I'm going to keep this simple and sweet. Taylor Heinicke went 23-of-33 for 229 yards with one touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in a Falcons victory last week. Now he has to face one of the best defenses in the NFL in the Chicago Bears. The Bears defense will be all over him like a Snuggie. Not to mention the turnovers the defense will produce. I'd bet two or three turnovers, easy. And then the Falcons have to face Justin Fields and DJ Moore on the other side of the ball. I think the Falcons defense will have matchup issues.

Bears: 30, Falcons: 17

JOSH SCHROCK

The Bears enter Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with slim playoff hopes still alive. Those faint hopes will evaporate with a loss to the 7-8 Falcons.

I don’t see that happening.

The Falcons have bounced between Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke at quarterback all season. Heinicke will get the start Sunday after giving Atlanta a spark in the Falcons’ Week 16 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Heinicke is a more reliable passer than Ridder but he shouldn’t strike fear into a Bears’ defense that has been playing at a near-elite level for over a month.

The Falcons have special skill players in tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London, and running back Bijan Robinson, but have struggled to get them the ball consistently this season. Atlanta ranks 22nd in passing offense but is eighth in rushing behind Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. If the Bears’ top-ranked run defense can bottle up Robinson and Allgeier, they’ll be in good position to finish their 2023 home slate with a win.

With Darnell Mooney out due to a concussion, I expect the Bears to lean on the run game against Atlanta’s 15th-ranked run defense. The Bears run for 200 yards and quarterback Justin Fields takes care of the ball and makes enough plays to grind out a tough win at home.

Bears: 23, Falcons: 21

ALEX SHAPIRO

Don’t be surprised if this game ends quickly, allowing everyone to get home and get ready for New Year’s Eve plans with plenty of time. Sunday’s matchup between the Falcons and Bears shapes up to be a low-scoring affair between two teams who lean on their defense and run game. The Falcons, like the Bears, have a top-10 rushing defense in terms of yards per attempt. The Falcons, like the Bears, rank in the top-five for rushing attempts on offense.

The differences begin to appear when you start to look at the personnel. The Bears have largely deployed a hot-hand approach to their running backs room, shuffling between Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson regularly. The Falcons have also split carries between their guys, Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier. But Robinson stands alone as the best playmaker of the bunch. He’s strong, fast, elusive and effective as a pass catcher– truly a back who can do whatever a team needs.

However I think the biggest difference maker will be Justin Fields. He gives the Bears a clear edge in the quarterback battle over Taylor Heinicke and can help the Bears make just enough plays to win the game.

Bears: 16, Falcons: 13

