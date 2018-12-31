Bears vs. Eagles: What we know so far about Wild Card Weekend originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

It's official: the Bears' playoff drought will come to an end on Sunday afternoon.

After widely rumored to be the Sunday night game, it was confirmed that Bears-Eagles will kickoff at 3:40 next Sunday afternoon:

The Eagles come into Chicago with an offensive DVOA that ranks 16th in football and a defensive DVOA that ranks 21st. With Carson Wentz sidelined indefinitely for the second straight year, they're running it back with Nick Foles. He left Sunday's game with a bruised rib, but is reportedly expected to be okay:

Eagles believe QB Nick Foles has bruised ribs and they think he's OK, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2018

No line has been announced yet, though you can obviously bet on the Bears opening as favorites. The last time the Bears and Eagles faced off was in November of 2017, a game that Philly won 31-3. The last time they played in the playoffs was back in 2001, when the Eagles came into Soldier Field and beat the Bears 33-19.

Right now, the weather outlook for Sunday looks to be cloudy and in the high 30s.