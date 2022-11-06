Bears vs. Dolphins: How to watch, listen and stream Week 9 game

The Chicago Bears (3-5) will battle the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column.

The Bears are coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, where the defense struggled but the offense took a step forward. Quarterback Justin Fields and the offense will look to build off that performance against a Dolphins defense that has struggled at times.

Here’s how you can tune into the Week 9 matchup on Sunday:

Game Information

Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins

Date: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022

Time: 12 p.m. CT

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

Television

CBS

Announcers

Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Stream

Radio

WBBM 780 (Chicago)

Satellite Radio

Bears feed: XM 231

Dolphins feed: XM 390

Betting Odds (via Tipico)

  • Spread: Bears (+4)

  • Money line: Bears (+175), Dolphins (-210)

  • Over/Under: 46

2022 Schedule

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (CT)

1

Sept. 11

vs.

San Francisco 49ers

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 18

at

Green Bay Packers (SNF)

7:20 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 25

vs.

Houston Texans

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

4

Oct. 2

at

New York Giants

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 9

at

Minnesota Vikings

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 13

vs.

Washington Commanders (TNF)

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 24

at

New England Patriots (MNF)

7:15 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct. 30

at

Dallas Cowboys

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 6

vs.

Miami Dolphins

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

10

Nov. 13

vs.

Detroit Lions

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 20

at

Atlanta Falcons

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

12

Nov. 27

at

New York Jets

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

13

Dec. 4

vs.

Green Bay Packers

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

14

BYE WEEK

15

Dec. 18

vs.

Philadelphia Eagles

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 24

vs.

Buffalo Bills

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

17

Jan. 1

at

Detroit Lions

12:00 p.m.

Tickets

18

Jan. 8

vs.

Minnesota Vikings

TBD

Tickets

