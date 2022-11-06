Bears vs. Dolphins: How to watch, listen and stream Week 9 game
The Chicago Bears (3-5) will battle the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to get back in the win column.
The Bears are coming off a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, where the defense struggled but the offense took a step forward. Quarterback Justin Fields and the offense will look to build off that performance against a Dolphins defense that has struggled at times.
Here’s how you can tune into the Week 9 matchup on Sunday:
Game Information
Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins
Date: Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022
Time: 12 p.m. CT
Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)
Television
CBS
Announcers
Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
Radio
WBBM 780 (Chicago)
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: XM 231
Dolphins feed: XM 390
Betting Odds (via Tipico)
Spread: Bears (+4)
Money line: Bears (+175), Dolphins (-210)
Over/Under: 46
2022 Schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (CT)
1
Sept. 11
vs.
San Francisco 49ers
12:00 p.m.
2
Sept. 18
at
Green Bay Packers (SNF)
7:20 p.m.
3
Sept. 25
vs.
Houston Texans
12:00 p.m.
4
Oct. 2
at
New York Giants
12:00 p.m.
5
Oct. 9
at
Minnesota Vikings
12:00 p.m.
6
Oct. 13
vs.
Washington Commanders (TNF)
7:15 p.m.
7
Oct. 24
at
New England Patriots (MNF)
7:15 p.m.
8
Oct. 30
at
Dallas Cowboys
12:00 p.m.
9
Nov. 6
vs.
Miami Dolphins
12:00 p.m.
10
Nov. 13
vs.
Detroit Lions
12:00 p.m.
11
Nov. 20
at
Atlanta Falcons
12:00 p.m.
12
Nov. 27
at
New York Jets
12:00 p.m.
13
Dec. 4
vs.
Green Bay Packers
12:00 p.m.
14
BYE WEEK
15
Dec. 18
vs.
Philadelphia Eagles
12:00 p.m.
16
Dec. 24
vs.
Buffalo Bills
12:00 p.m.
17
Jan. 1
at
Detroit Lions
12:00 p.m.
18
Jan. 8
vs.
Minnesota Vikings
TBD
