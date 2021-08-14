Bears vs. Dolphins: How to watch, listen, stream the preseason opener
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chicago Bears will kick off their most anticipated preseason in years as rookie quarterback Justin Fields makes his debut against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday. The Bears will welcome back fans for a game for the first time since 2019, and there’s plenty to watch in this preseason opener.
Here’s how to watch, listen or stream the preseason opener between the Bears and Dolphins.
Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins
When: Noon CT
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
TV: Fox 32 in Chicago, NFL Network
Radio: WBBM 780 (Chicago)
Stream: NFL Game Pass
List
10 Bears players to watch during Saturday's preseason opener vs. the Dolphins